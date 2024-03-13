Get your green on: St. Patrick’s Day events in central Arkansas

If you are looking for something to do for St. Patrick's Day in central Arkansas, here is a host of planned events to participate in. Go get your green on this weekend!

SATURDAY

23rd annual St. Patrick's Day parade: A good place to start is the 23rd annual St. Patrick's Day parade, which is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

The parade route is expected to begin at Sixth and Main Streets in downtown North Little Rock and travel through Argenta Historic District before crossing the river on the Main Street bridge. It is then set to move east on President Clinton Avenue and through the River Market district.

The Irish Arkansas website suggests that the best viewing locations are the Argenta Arts District, the River Market District and Third Street near Dugan's Pub at 401 E. Third St. in Little Rock.

After the parade, get ready for a lively spectacle at the grandstand with "Dancing at the Crossroads," which is set to feature musical performances by marching pipe and drum bands.

McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance and the O'Donovan School of Irish Dance is set to provide traditional Irish dance performances.

The parade, a celebration of Irish culture, is coordinated by the Irish Cultural Society of Arkansas.

St. Patrick's Day 1-mile, 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon: If you're eager to start the day with some physical activity, the St. Patrick's Day 1-mile, 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon is the perfect choice.

Admission tickets were still available as of late Wednesday. Tickets start at $25 for the 1-mile and are $65 for the half marathon. There will be no on-site reservations; participants must register in advance here.

The run is set to begin at 8 a.m. at Two Rivers Park, 6900 Two Rivers Park Road.

All finishers will receive a themed medal. At the beginning of the race, there will be an award for best costume.

Shamrock Soiree: If you are looking for a more cultural experience, the Shamrock Soiree is a Celtic celebration scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1039 Winrock Drive in Morrilton.

Food and drinks will be available all day, a "Leprechaun Treasure Hunt" is set for noon, and a hot air balloon raffle is set for 5 p.m. The raffle winner will receive two tickets for a hot air balloon flight in April.

The event will also feature face painting and Celtic music, amid other activities.

General admission is $16, and children 12 and under are free.

Official Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl: For those interested in participating in nightlife festivities, the Official Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl is slated to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bark Bark, 1201 S. Spring St. in Little Rock.

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged, but not required. Group tickets are $20 per person, and single tickets are $25 (those prices end on March 15). Day-of-event tickets are $30 (registration ends on March 16).

Admission includes two to three drinks or shots, exclusive drink specials, free specials at partner venues, waived cover at all venues, and a custom St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl Badge with vouchers.

The first 400 check-ins will also receive a "crawl with us" keychain with a lanyard bottle opener and a U.S. Stadium party cup.

St. Patrick's Day Party: Spectators Grill and Pub at 1012 W. 34th St. in North Little Rock is planning to host a St. Patrick's Day party at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The event, described as an Irish party, will feature games, green beer, Irish drink specials and Karaoke. Patrons are encouraged to wear green to win a prize.

Sober Saint Pat's: For those who are sober or prefer not to participate in drinking activities, the Wolfe Street Foundation is planning to host its Sober Saint Pat's event at 1015 S. Louisiana St. in Little Rock.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and will feature a classic Irish meal (for a suggested $10 contribution), trivia, pool and pub games. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Patrons are encouraged to pre-register for a spot.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

First Ever 21st Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade: If you don't mind a bit of a drive out to Hot Springs, the "First Ever 21st Annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade" is set to be held on Bridge Street in Hot Springs on Sunday.

However, related festivities actually begin at 5 p.m. Saturday. Live music is slated for 7 p.m. and a free Pat Green Concert is set for 8 p.m.

Starting at 3 p.m. Sunday, the Bridge Street LIVE! Entertainment District will open.

At 4 p.m., the Blarney Stone Kissing Contest is scheduled. Pre-parade activities are expected to start at 5 p.m.

At 6:25 p.m., the official measuring of the Bridge Street Parade Route is set to take place, with the parade is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Another free concert is scheduled for 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Irish Cousin's Whiskey & Beer Dinner: On Sunday at 5 p.m., Brood & Barley at 411 Main St. in North Little Rock plans to host their Irish Cousin's Whiskey & Beer Dinner.

Irish cousins Brayan Mcfadden and Jess McMullen will bring their favorite Irish dishes. There will be passed appetizers and a four-course pairing menu, according to the event's website.

Each course is served with a variety of Jameson Irish Whiskey and an Irish beer, the website states.

General admission is $85, and patrols are encouraged to pre-register to guarantee seating.

At Hibernia Irish Tavern: If you want to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but don't want to attend parades or bar crawls, Hibernia Irish Tavern is hosting a celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The event will feature live music, including a band and bagpipers. Hibernia is located at 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock.