Hot Spring driver faces DWI charge after crash

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs woman was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, after reportedly causing a wreck and trying to leave the scene before being stopped by an off-duty police officer who witnessed the incident.

Whitney Lauren Stapp, 36, who lists a Donnie Court address, was taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. and charged with the felony count of DWI, punishable by up to six years in prison, which is reportedly her sixth DWI lifetime, and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving on a suspended driver's license, resisting arrest, and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Stapp, who was also cited for having no proof of insurance or registration, failure to stop at a red light and violation of an alcohol ignition interlock device, was being held on a $3,750 bond and was set to appear Monday in Garland County District Court.

According to court records, she has prior convictions for DWI on Oct. 25, 2006; Nov. 3, 2010; July 25, 2018; and Sept. 27, 2022; and has another one pending, which could make Sunday's arrest a fifth offense if amended later.

According to the probable cause affidavit on Sunday's arrest, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Hot Springs police Officer Austin Rogers was dispatched to an injury wreck in the 400 block of Carpenter Dam Road and was advised while en route that an off-duty officer, Hot Springs police Sgt. Joey Williams, had detained a woman who was allegedly intoxicated and trying to leave the scene of the collision.

Rogers found Williams and "multiple bystanders" detaining a woman, identified as Stapp, who was then taken into custody by Rogers. He noted Stapp had "a strong odor of intoxicants" coming from her person, red, bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. She had to be assisted to his unit because she was unsteady on her feet.

Williams stated he had witnessed the wreck where Stapp "ran a red light" at the intersection of the King Expressway and Carpenter Dam Road and struck another vehicle. He said he then saw Stapp exit her vehicle and begin walking off.

He said he identified himself as an HSPD officer and told her she needed to stop walking away. He said Stapp told him "she was leaving" and that "he would have to stop her." Williams said at that point he took her to the ground and held her there until uniformed officers arrived.

Officers reportedly located a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey inside Stapp's vehicle that was "only half full."