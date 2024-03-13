Wendy Hermon, Swan Support's coordinator for rescues and treatment, thanked residents in Devizes, England, for keeping Charlie away from roads surrounding his pond "because if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have rescued" the swan mourning the death of his partner, Cassandra.

Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, 76, of Burlington, Conn., pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree larceny in the February 2018 death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology.

Terry Link, a former Democratic state senator of Vernon Hills, Ill., was sentenced to three years of federal probation on tax evasion charges stemming from the withdrawal of more than $73,000 in campaign funds for personal use.

Eugene Livar, assistant director for public health preparedness in Arizona, was appointed as the southwestern state's heat officer, the Arizona Department of Health Services said.

Caleb Sandoval, 22, a teacher at Lighthouse Christian Academy in Piedmont, Mo., was charged with abuse or neglect of a child as a 15-year-old student accused the man of bloodying his face while boxing at the boarding school, authorities said.

Tara McGrath, the U.S. attorney for the state of California, said in a statement the deaths of two Washington state residents who were potential witnesses against a suspected drug trafficker "were an assault on our justice system."

Edgar Guevara, a 44-year-old who was convicted of committing a sex crime on a minor in 2007, was sentenced to 645 years to life in a California state prison on 11 counts of child molestation and eight counts of forced sex acts on four child victims, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County, Fla., mayor, ordered that the Miami Seaquarium, the attraction that was home of Lolita, an orca that died in 2023, vacate a waterfront property citing "continuous violations, including decaying animal habitats, lack of veterinary staff and a lack of other experienced staff."

Sarah Lux, a spokesperson for Lake County, Fla., Fire Rescue, said a fisherman was airlifted from Leesburg, Fla., to an Orlando, Fla., trauma center after first responders received a call that the man incurred a "severe" alligator bite.