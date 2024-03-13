What Arkansans like

People who are obsessed with gaining some "culture war" success, like our Gov. Sarah Sanders, will tell you that no one likes the books or services their local libraries provide because they are "too woke." The numbers disagree!

According to the University of Arkansas' annual Arkansas Poll, 83 percent of Arkansas citizens are satisfied or very satisfied with their local public library. In that same survey, it was revealed Governor Sanders has the lowest approval rating for an Arkansas governor in the past 20 years, with only a 48 percent approval rating.

The fact is that most people like their library and are not bothered by the culture-war nonsense the GOP insists on focusing on. Most people want hands-on help, which their library can often provide, or at least get them in contact with someone who can help.

What Arkansas citizens do not like is politicians telling us what we can or cannot read.

MOLLY QUINN

Fayetteville

On purchasing power

Gov. Sarah Sanders lamented what she labeled as "government's spiraling growth" with average annual increases of 3 percent in the budget "in the recent past." Unfortunately, she did not define "recent past," but one can examine the validity of her statement by looking at the growth of Arkansas' operating budgets from Fiscal 2019 to Fiscal 2024.

Over that five-year period, the budget increased 2.3 percent per year, or 12 percent. If the governor checked the Consumer Price Index over that time period, she would be aware there was an increase in prices (inflation) of 21 percent. The real "spiraling growth" of the purchasing power of those budgets was minus 8 percent.

To gain a better understanding of the first budget offered to the Legislature by this governor, it is there to see rather quickly. The fund to pay for vouchers, the Education Freedom Act, will receive a raise of $65.7 million. That is more than 60 percent of the proposed $109.3 million increase. That increase in the allocation of public funds to subsidize the few that opt to attend private schools is more than 71 percent greater than her proposed increase in funds for our public schools.

When one removes the above noted amounts from the proposed $109.3 million increase in appropriated funds, that leaves $5 million to be spread over the remainder of the state's more than $6 billion operating budget. Given the relatively small size of the increase (less than 0.1 percent), the ongoing inflation will mean a further decline in the number of "real" dollars to finance other parts of our state government.

Before leaving for her trip to Asia, Governor Sanders said rubber was hitting the road to achieve what the people elected her to do. It seems Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders may have missed the road we elected her to hit.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville

Tax will hit consumer

President Joe Biden is proposing a tax increase on a corporation's income. For those who may not know, you, the individual, pay all corporate income taxes. Any tax on a corporation is passed on to the consumer (you) in the price of the goods or services the corporation sells to you.

Corporations do not pay taxes, they collect taxes! Enjoy your tax increase.

RICHARD HARRIS

Conway

Shift focus to defense

According to tracking by The Washington Post, 360,000 students in the U.S. have experienced gun violence at school since the Columbine massacre of 1999. There have been 394 school shootings since the horror of that mass murder, according to Post data.

What are we to do? I think one possible answer lies in the game of football.

In football, you have two sides: offense and defense. Dealing with school shootings in America, we have been focused almost entirely on offense, the epitome of which is the belief that "The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun." To that opinion, I have two words: Uvalde, Texas. That's where nearly 400 good guys with guns did nothing while they listened to the screams of innocent children being slaughtered by one bad guy.

Obviously, offense alone is not doing the trick. A football team may have the best offense in the country, but if it hasn't bothered to train the defense, it's going to lose every time. Maybe we should take some of that public money going into armored personnel carriers and other military-grade weapons for local police and channel those dollars into bullet-proof classroom doors and windows, properly trained armed guards at entry points, and other defensive tactics. Defense!

Yes, it will be expensive. So what?

GENE REID

Little Rock