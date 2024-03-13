Little Rock police ID man fatally shot on Tuesday





The Little Rock Police Department has released the identity of a man who was fatally shot on Reservoir Road on Tuesday.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at 1817 Reservoir Road early Tuesday morning, a news release from the department said Wednesday.

Police were then notified that 20-year-old Jayshawn Hammock of Little Rock was taken to a local hospital to be treated for an apparent gunshot wound. He later died form his injuries, the department said.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Police Department, said Tuesday that Hammock was injured at the Reservoir Road crime scene.

His body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.



