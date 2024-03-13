Little Rock police officer arrested over database use

A Little Rock police officer who was relieved of duty in January over improper use of a state criminal database was charged with three felony counts Wednesday, a police news release states.

Authorities relieved Officer Elizabeth Roberson, 34, of duty on Jan. 5 while an investigation was underway into claims that she accessed the Arkansas Criminal Information Center database without authorization, the release states.

Roberson now faces three felony counts of accessing a criminal history without authorization for financial gain and two misdemeanor counts of accessing a criminal history without authorization, court records show.

Roberson turned herself in to authorities Wednesday, the release says. She pleaded innocent in Little Rock District Court and was released on a $2,500 bond, court records show.

The Wednesday news release was the first time authorities publicly disclosed the investigation into Roberson's use of the criminal database. She has been with the Police Department since April 2018, the release says.