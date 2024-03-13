Man shot by Springdale police officer on Tuesday is identified





SPRINGDALE -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified the person shot by Springdale police Tuesday as 30-year-old Dimitri Calvert.

A Springdale police officer shot and killed Calvert after he refused to drop a knife, according to the Springdale Police Department.

Police were dispatched about 1:52 p.m. Tuesday to Norfolk Avenue in reference to a person damaging vehicles and threatening people in the neighborhood, according to a news release.

An officer arrived on the scene and found a person armed with a knife, later identified as Calvert. Calvert refused to drop the knife and the officer shot him, according to police

Calvert was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting to determine whether deadly force was warranted. The Sheriff's Office news release Wednesday said Calvert's body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure, according to Springdale police.



