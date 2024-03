PEA RIDGE -- A Benton County man was found dead after he was reported missing, Lt. Shannon Jenkins said.

Jenkins, a spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said Joshua McIntosh, 50, was reported missing at 8 a.m. Monday, and his body was found outside his home in the Pea Ridge area.

Sheriff's detectives are working the case as they would any death, she said.