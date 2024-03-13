Windstream set

to broaden reach

Windstream Holdings Inc. is expanding gigabit broadband service to 2,100 homes and businesses in the Poyen area of Grant County.

The Little Rock communications company, through its Kinetic division, will use $8.2 million in federal aid to build out fiber broadband, the firm's second high-speed internet project in Grant County. Fiber construction in Poyen is projected to be completed by mid-2024.

Funding is provided through the Federal Communications Commission's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund program, which helps advance broadband service in rural communities.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Grant County and Arkansas citizens," Grant County Judge Randy Pruitt said in announcing the project Tuesday. "The quality of services provided by Kinetic and their team of construction experts are foundational to bring us internet technology equipped to handling the evolving demands of the digital world."

In 2023, Kinetic completed a $27.8 million fiber-construction project in Grant County in partnership with the State of Arkansas, delivering gigabit-speed internet to more than 7,500 locations.

-- Andrew Moreau

Permit day set

for food trucks

North Little Rock Food Truck Permitting Day, created for food truck operators to allow them clearance to operate in the city, is Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at North Little Rock Tourism's office, 600 Main St.

Operators at the event can get inspections from the North Little Rock fire marshal and the state Health Department, a license from the city clerk and a permit from the city's advertising and promotion commission at a single location. Licensed and permitted food trucks are added to an approved list, published online, that the city and its tourism office refers to for invitations to special events.

The event is part of North Little Rock Tourism's "Setting the Table" culinary initiative, started three years ago to develop the city's restaurant industry.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Arkansas Index

gains 9.01 points

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 907.82, up 9.01 points.

"The S&P 500 set a new record on Tuesday, despite a slightly higher-than-expected inflation report as shares of Oracle also hit a record high on strong earnings results and guidance," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

Shares of Dillard's, Inc. rose 4% to lead the index and P.A.M. Transport shares rose 1.5%. Walmart shares rose 1.2%. Shares of America's Car-Mart and Uniti Group fell 4%. ArcBest Corp. shares fell 1%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.