NLR police charge man, 48, in threats Baby’s kidnapping ends in arrest of 1

NLR police charge

man, 48, in threats

North Little Rock police late Monday arrested a man who they said threatened to stab his neighbor to death after she complained he was making too much noise.

Officers arrested Kendall Foreman, 48, of North Little Rock around 10:17 p.m. at 2500 North Willow St., according to an arrest report.

Foreman's neighbor told police that he had been making noise all night, and when she asked him to keep it down, he pulled a knife and threatened to kill her, stabbing the wall next to his apartment door, the report states.

As police were arresting Foreman, he threatened to kill them and kicked one officer in the face, the report states. He faces felony charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and second-degree battery.

Foreman was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night with no bail amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.

Baby's kidnapping

ends in arrest of 1

North Little Rock police on Monday night arrested a man who authorities say hit a woman near Main Street and ran off with her baby.

Officers arrested Jonathan Smith, 40, of North Little Rock around 7:51 p.m. near the intersection of 16th and Poplar streets, where he was seen running with a child in his arms, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police that Smith hit her, knocking her to the ground, and then grabbed the child, the report states. Smith yelled that he would "kill you your baby" as he ran away, she said. Smith is not related to the child, the report states.

Smith faces two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and one each of kidnapping, third-degree domestic battery and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night in lieu of a $100,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.