No. 1 Razorbacks win 10th in a row

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' first game as the nation's No. 1 baseball team this season and its final tuneup before SEC play turned into a nailbiter.

The Razorbacks (14-2) scored three runs in the second inning to jump in front then had to hold off a late rally for a 4-2 win over struggling Oral Roberts on Tuesday night before an announced crowd of 9,401 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas won its 10th consecutive game and stayed unbeaten through nine games on its 12-game homestand with Missouri coming in Friday to open league play.

"Quick game, not a lot of action, a lot of good pitching, a lot of strikes being thrown," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "The one inning where strikes weren't thrown we took advantage of it and punched in three runs."

Oral Roberts (7-10), which outhit the Hogs 9-6, dropped its 11th consecutive game to Arkansas and fell to 30-76 in the series.

"I thought it was a good college baseball game all the way around," Oral Roberts Coach Ryan Folmar said. "We obviously didn't make enough plays to get it done.

"They didn't walk anybody and we did. We had eight free passes today to their two, and I thought that was probably the difference in the game."

Arkansas freshman Gabe Gaeckle came in with two runners on and the go-ahead run at the plate in the eighth inning and got a fly out then retired the Golden Eagles in order in the ninth to notch his team-high fourth save.

Peyton Stovall drove in a pair of runs in his first game at leadoff and at second base, Kendall Diggs homered and Peyton Holt reached base three times to lead the Hogs' offensive effort.

Stovall has seven RBI in his first four games back from having a broken bone in his foot.

Freshman left-hander Colin Fisher (4-1) continued his streak of getting a decision, based on pitch count, with a strong three-inning effort.

He faced the minimum through eight batters before running into a jam with two outs in the third. Dylan Wipperman hit a single and Elijah Rodriguez worked a walk. Shortstop Wehiwa Aloy saved a run on a diving stop of Holden Breeze's infield single in the hole, but the bases were loaded.

After a visit from acting pitching coach Zach Barr, Fisher retired Kyle Booker on a lazy fly to center on a 1-1 pitch.

The Razorbacks capitalized on the wildness of Brayden Sanford (1-2) to score three runs in the second inning, though it could have been more.

Peyton Holt drew a walk, then Ross Lovich was hit by a pitch to open the inning. Parker Rowland bunted both runners over, then Ty Wilmsmeyer took walk to load the bases.

Stovall worked a 2-2 count then knocked a liner into middle-depth center field. Lovich made a good read on the ball and scored from second to make it 2-0. Wehiwa Aloy kept things rolling with an RBI single to left field.

Sanford helped himself get out of the jam in a major way. He induced a high chopper to the right side and raced to the bag to cover. Wipperman's throw from second base nipped McLaughlin, then Sanford whirled and fired home to get Stovall, who was trying to score from second on the play, for a 4-1-2 double play.

Arkansas' pitchers -- Fisher, Will McEntire, Stone Hewlett and Dylan Carter -- kept the Golden Eagles off the board for six innings.

"Really good to see Fisher and Gaeckle, our young pitchers, go out and pretty much pound the zone, throw a lot of strikes," Van Horn said. "And I thought McEntire came in and threw the ball really well."

Oral Roberts shortstop David Herring led off the seventh with a drive to the top of the left-field wall that hit Lovich's glove but came out for a double. Alex Rodgers followed with a single that just eluded the glove of Aloy at shortstop Aloy. Then pinch hitter Sam Thompson delivered a sacrifice fly for Oral Roberts' first run.

Koty Frank entered and induced a 6-4-3 double play from Garrett Casey to escape the inning.

The Razorbacks turned two double plays, as first baseman Ben McLaughlin started a nifty 3-6-3 twin killing in the fourth inning.

Oral Roberts threatened again in the eighth when Rodriguez singled with one out and Breeze drew a walk. Frank got Booker to fly out to center, but Drew Stahl provided an RBI single to chase Frank and bring on Gaeckle.

"Our guys compete all the time," Folmar said of playing the No. 1 Hogs close. "We've been over here several times. We've been in a lot of big games over the years. We've got to find a way to win these."