100 years ago

March 13, 1924

PINE BLUFF -- Approximately 1,000 gallons of mash was found and destroyed today by officers in the woods near the Camden pike, about 12 miles from this city. No still or owner of the mash could be found. The discovery was made early today by Deputies Sheriff J. L. McBurnett and Bryan Vick and Deputy Constable Elliott and Policeman Middlebrooks. Officers visited the scene yesterday afternoon in search of a still. When they returned to their automobile, which had been left in the woods, they found the woods had been set afire and the leaves and the auto were burning. It is believed that the moonshiners set fire to the leaves in an effort to destroy the automobile.

50 years ago

March 13, 1974

Mrs. Claudette Flippo, 31, of 112 Mundo Road, North Little Rock, was found guilty Tuesday of a public drunkenness charge filed against her about 1 a.m. February 9 after she had slapped Mayor Bob Rosamond in the bar at the Passport Inns of America at North Little Rock. Mrs. Flippo was fined $25 and costs by Special Judge William C. McArthur, sitting in for Municipal Judge Joel C. Cole. Mrs. Flippo said she would appeal to Circuit Court. Her husband, Carl Flippo, 33, also charged with public drunkenness, was not found guilty.

25 years ago

March 13, 1999

Bob Fairchild, a former Fayetteville lawmaker and one-time candidate for lieutenant governor, was sentenced Friday to 30 months in prison for crimes stemming from a plot to sell 34 Canadian military surplus helicopters to Iraq. U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas, presiding in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., sentenced Fairchild to 30 months on each of two counts: conspiracy and violation of the Arms Export Control Act. Dimitrouleas ordered the sentences to be served concurrently. Fairchild also was ordered to serve three years of supervised release once his prison term ends. Last week, Fairchild's co-defendant, Donald Proven of Chicago, received a 46-month sentence on the same two counts and a $7,500 fine. He also was ordered to serve three years on supervised release.

10 years ago

March 13, 2014

CLINTON -- A Van Buren County jury convicted former University of Central Arkansas Chief of Staff Jack Gillean on six counts of commercial burglary Wednesday and sentenced him to three years in prison and to pay $35,000 in fines in a test-cheating scandal at the school. ... Gillean was charged after former student Cameron Stark said Gillean had willingly given him UCA-issued keys and a key card with the knowledge that Stark intended to use them to enter professors' offices and steal tests.