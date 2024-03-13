Rogers hotel development, including music venue, proposed for current site of Ruth’s Chris

ROGERS -- Beaty Capital Group Inc. has a major development in mind for the Pinnacle Hills area, according to reports.

The Rogers-based, family-owned investment company is proposing a 16-story, 207-room hotel and entertainment venue, according to information given to Talk Business & Politics.

Clinton Bennett, principal at Bennett Commercial Real Estate in Rogers, said Beaty Capital has the property under contract with Chops Properties LLC.

The hotel is proposed to occupy the current Ruth's Chris Steak House location at 3529 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway. The steakhouse plans to move to a larger development in Rogers, The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills, later this year.

Plans for the hotel have not been approved by the city and aren't on the city's list of current large-scale projects. Commercial large-scale developments over 2,500 square feet ultimately require city approval through the Planning Commission before developers can finalize project plans.

On Oct. 25, Chops Properties submitted a rezoning request at the Ruth's Chris location from highway commercial with condominium use to uptown core mixed use.

The city Planning Commission approved the rezoning on Nov. 21. The rezoning application reflects that a site plan for the development was not available at the time it was submitted.

Dream Hotels, a branch of Hyatt Hotels, would oversee the development if it is approved. David Kuperberg, head of development for Dream Hotels, said he is excited to continue working with Beaty Capital on the project but declined further comment.

Beaty Capital did not return four phone messages seeking comment.

The hotel would include a convention center and Temple Live music venue, Bennett said. Temple Live, a subsidiary of Beaty Capital, has venues in Kansas, Ohio and Fort Smith.

The company prioritizes the preservation of historic venues, according to its website.

The Fort Smith location opened in 2017 and contains multiple banquet halls and an intimate 1,100-capacity auditorium. The venue is housed inside a former Masonic Temple, which opened in 1929, according to its website.

"We've seen the demand for a higher level offering in the market," Bennett said. "We think one of the key differentiators for this project will be the live music venue that will be incorporated into the hotel design."

The development could mean more growth for Rogers' music scene.

The city is home to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, which moved from Fayetteville to Rogers in 2014. The 11,000-seat venue saw ticket sales increase over 66% from 2021 to 2023, according to Jennifer Wilson, senior director of public relations for Walton Arts Center.

Steve Cox, senior vice president of economic development at the Rogers-Lowell Chamber, said he is excited to see plans for a new development of that size coming to Rogers. He said it will only increase the quality of life and tourism in Rogers if it comes to fruition.