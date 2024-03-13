Sanders touts Arkansas’ economy, opportunities, in Japan, South Korea visits

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' will return from her East Asian trade mission with memorandums of understanding with Little Rock's South Korean sister city and Korean business and trade organizations in a trip that included meetings in Japan.
Sanders
Today at 5:38 p.m.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' will return from her East Asian trade mission with memorandums of understanding with Little Rock's South Korean sister city and Korean business and trade organizations in a trip that included meetings in Japan.
Sanders