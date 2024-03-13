GOLF

UA men tie for fourth place

The No. 9 University of Arkansas men's team could not carry its Monday afternoon momentum into Tuesday at Tallahassee, Fla., falling way back with a 17-over 305 to finish in a tie for fourth place at the Seminole Intercollegiate with Indiana, which made up 14 strokes on the Razorbacks in the final round.

No. 7 Ole Miss turned in the only under-par round on a windy day with tough scoring conditions by shooting 3-under 285 to pass host Florida State and win the two-day, 54-hole event at 13 under par.

The No. 12 Seminoles carded a 3 over and finished at 8 under, followed by Virginia Commonwealth (1 over), then the Razorbacks and Hoosiers 16 strokes back.

Florida State's Luke Clanton won medalist honors at 11 under, followed by teammate Tyler Weaver, who was one stroke back.

Arkansas senior Jacob Skov Olesen followed his blistering 65 in Monday's second round with a 2-over 74 on the 7,505-yard Seminole Legacy course to tie for fourth at 5 under with Ole Miss' Kye Meeks.

Razorback senior John Driscoll had a 73 on Tuesday and wound up in a tie for eighth place. Arkansas junior Manuel Lozada, playing as an individual, carded a 74 and tied for 17th.

Meanwhile freshman Thomas Curry finished with a 4-over 76 and tied for 35th. Senior Mateo Pulcini had an 82 and sophomore John Daly II shot 83 and the pair tied for 65th at 17 over.

-- Tom Murphy

HSU women take tournament title

The Henderson State University women's team shot a 26-over 314 as a team on Tuesday to finish with a 637 total, which was four shots better then Harding University to win The Arkansas Collegiate at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

Harding shot a 29-over 317 on Tuesday, finishing at 641 as a team. Southern Arkansas University fell one spot in the team standings, shooting a 337 total to finish in fifth place at 683, while the University of Arkansas-Monticello held steady in sixth place after shooting a 347 to finish with a 697 total.

Brenda Sanchez of Harding took medalist honors after shooting a 4-over 76 on Tuesday to finish the tournament with a 10-over 154 total. UAM's Chiara Sturaro finished in second place with a 12-over 156 total, followed by Allie Bianchi (13-over 157) and Jinna Boonbumroongsuk (14-over 158) of Henderson State. Aubrey Marx was the top finisher for SAU, finishing in a tie for 12th place at 20-over 164.

GYMNASTICS

UA's Williams honored

University of Arkansas sophomore gymnast Lauren Williams was named SEC co-specialist of the week on Tuesday by the conference office.

Williams, of Rogers, put up scores of 9.925 on the vault and the floor exercise in the Razorbacks' loss to Oklahoma on Sunday at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Williams tied for the highest score on the vault at the meet, giving her a sixth title on that apparatus this season. Her 9.91 national qualifying score on the vault ranks 13th in the country and her 9.945 NQS is also 13th nationally and second on the team behind sophomore Frankie Price, who is ninth at 9.95.

Williams has scored 9.9 or better in nine of 10 meets on the floor exercise and in five meets on the vault.

Williams, who shared the SEC honor with Alabama's Jamison Sears and LSU's Savannah Schoenherr, secured the Razorbacks first weekly SEC honor this year and the program's first since Maggie O'Hara did it in 2021.

The Razorbacks return to action Friday at Walton Arena at 7 p.m. against Nebraska for a meet that will stream live on SEC Network Plus.

-- Tom Murphy

FOOTBALL

Red Wolves open spring practice today

Arkansas State will kick off spring practices this afternoon in Jonesboro. The Red Wolves will conduct 14 practices that will culminate with the Pack Day Spring Game that will be held at 1:15 p.m. on April 20 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The Red Wolves will hold practices today and tomorrow, before taking a week off for spring break. The team will return to the practice field again on March 25.

Coming off a season that saw ASU make its first bowl game appearance since 2019, there is optimism around the program entering the spring that 2024 could be an even more successful campaign.

ASU quarterback Jaylen Raynor, who was voted the Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year after last season, will be returning for his sophomore year, in addition to 16 other starters expected to be back. A total of 15 newcomers will participate in spring practices, including 11 incoming transfers.

-- Mike Harley