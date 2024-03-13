UA Hope-Texarkana extends deadline for scholarship applications

The deadline to apply for University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation scholarships has been extended to March 29, the community college has announced.

Initially, the deadline was March 17.

The deadline is being extended because the Foundation money did well in the market and the college was able to provide more scholarships, said Casey Curtis, communications coordinator for the UA Hope-Texarkana.

The Foundation scholarships -- funded by contributions of businesses, non-profit entities and individuals -- provides more than 125 privately funded scholarships to UAHT students in all areas of study. New endowed scholarships include the Basil and Hazel Dorman Endowed Scholarship, the BBB Kids' College Endowment and the Fulton Grass Company Endowed Scholarship.

Students can apply here.