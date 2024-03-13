UALR gets rolling in victory, ends six-game skid to ASU

For the first time since 2019, the Arkansas-Little Rock baseball team knocked off Arkansas State, ending a six-game losing streak to the Red Wolves with a 12-2, seven-inning victory Tuesday afternoon at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

Tyler Williams collected four hits, including his first home run of the season, to lead a 14-hit attack for the Trojans. Ty Rhoades hit a pair of doubles and finished with five RBI.

"As a team goal, No. 1 is to win a conference championship and go to the [NCAA] regional," UALR Coach Chris Curry said. "No. 2 is we prioritize beating our in-state rivals. We have two or three of those. Pretty much anybody that's in the state, we really want to win those games. I think that's just school pride in Little Rock and I think it's just the way it ought to be."

UALR (12-6) got its bats going early in the bottom of the first inning. Nico Baumbach opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Luke Pectol. Williams then scored on an RBI single from Skyler Trevino to put the Trojans up 2-0.

The lead grew to 3-0 in the second inning as Ben Harmon drove in Rhoades from second base on an RBI single up the middle. Arkansas State starting pitcher Kole Turner was then pulled after lasting just 1 1/3 innings. Hunter Draper came on in relief and was able to force Alex Seguine to hit into an inning-ending double play to get the Red Wolves out of the jam.

Arkansas State (11-6) responded in the top of the third, getting two runs to cut the deficit to 3-2. Wil French hit a 2-run home run off UALR starting pitcher Jack Cline that just cleared the wall in center field.

In the bottom of the third, the Trojans scored twice. Following a double from Williams, Baumbach picked up his second RBI of the afternoon with a double that scored Williams. Baumbach would also score on an RBI single by Noah Brewer that pushed the lead to 5-3.

UALR would blow the game open in the fifth. Williams started the Trojans' spurt with his first homer of the season, a solo shot to left center.

"He has power, but I wouldn't classify him as a power hitter because he is so fast," Curry said of Williams. "When you have Tyler Williams and then Nico,, who led the league in hitting last year behind him, you can steal Tyler or you can wait on Nico to split a gap like he did [today]. That kind of thunder and lighting combination is really good."

The Trojans extended their lead to 7-2 later in the fifth following a single from Trevino that scored Baumbach. Two batters later, Rhoades hit a 2-RBI double to the left center that scored Trevino and Brewer to give UALR a 9-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the sixth, UALR continued its offensive onslaught as Rhoades smacked a double down the right-field line that cleared the bases with Williams, Baumbach and Brewer all coming around to score to make it 12-2.

"Ty Rhoades was [on the] all-freshman team last year for the [Ohio Valley Conference]," Curry said. "He kind of put the game away with the bases-loaded double inside the bag. We're trying to work on figuring out a way offensively to give us a good at bat and to continue passing the bat. Today we did that."

Austin Stubber pitched the final two innings for the Trojans, striking out six and not giving up a hit. Turner gave up the three early runs and picked up the loss for the Red Wolves.

"It's been a long time [since UALR beat Arkansas State] and that is a compliment to Coach [Tommy] Raffo," Curry said. "He was my college coach and signed me at Mississippi State. They're having a great year and they're off to a great start. They can really hit. We were just fortunate to get out early offensively and get some runs."

UAPB 16, PHILANDER SMITH 5 (7)

Carlos Rodriguez-Velez and Trinidad DeLaGarza both hit home runs for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, which cranked out 16 hits in a runaway victory at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

Edwin DeLaCruz and Darrius Brown registered three hits each while Rodriguez-Velez, Donavan Noble and Ben VanMaanen all drove in three runs for UAPB (8-8) as it bounced back from Sunday's loss to Mississippi Valley State with an offensive outburst. Philander Smith (1-13) scored two runs in the top of the first, but the Golden Lions pushed across five runs in their initial at-bat, spearheaded by a three-run shot from Rodriguez-Velez.

UAPB added a run in the second and two each in both the fourth and fifth innings before it scored six times in the sixth, with three consecutive run scoring hits from Brown, Brando Simon and Donavan Noble providing the big blows.

Chandler Morrow and Juan Zorala both smacked home runs for the Panthers.