UNDER THE RADAR: Camden Fairview’s Trent Haygood

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Camden Fairview’s Trent Haygood.

Class: 2025

Position: Athlete

Size: 5-9, 160 pounds

Stats: As a junior, Haygood had 121 carries for 1,124 yards and 8 touchdowns; 49 catches for 874 yards and 8 touchdowns; and 14 kickoff returns for 383 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Offers: Tennessee-Martin

Interest: Arkansas, Ole Miss, Arkansas State, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Tulsa, Central Arkansas, Southeast Missouri State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Grambling State

Camden Fairview coach Nick Vaughn on Haygood:

“Trent is one of the top three athletes in the state. So dynamic and explosive. He plays wide receiver, running back and returns kicks and had over 2,200 all-purpose yards last year.

"He is the definition of ‘can’t tackle in a phone booth’ player. So fun to coach. Can’t believe he doesn’t have more offers with the numbers he continues to put up. Really looking forward to coaching and seeing him play this next year.”