Wagner gets upset to win NEC crown

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. -- Tahron Allen scored 22 points and No. 6 seed Wagner allowed only four points in the final eight minutes of a 54-47 victory over top-seeded Merrimack on Tuesday night in the championship game of the Northeast Conference Tournament.

The Seahawks advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.

After losing four of five to finish the regular season, Wagner defeated Central Connecticut in the semifinals and Merrimack in the championship game. The Blue Devils and Warriors tied for first place in the conference, with Merrimack landing the top seed in the tournament.

After winning last season's conference tournament in their last season of transition to Division I, the Warriors were looking to repeat and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time. Still, they trailed by 11 points on their home floor after Allen hit a three-pointer for a 41-30 lead with less than 13 minutes remaining.

The Warriors responded with 13 consecutive points, Bryan Etumnu's three-pointer giving them a 43-41 lead with about eight minutes left in the game.

Three minutes later, Javier Ezquerra and Melvin Council Jr. hit back-to-back jumpers and Wagner led 46-43. Allen scored to give the Seahawks a five-point lead and he added two free throws with 70 seconds left to make it 51-45.

The Warriors launched 3 three-pointers on their next possession and missed them all, before Jordan McKoy was fouled and made both free throws with 25 seconds left. Merrimack fouled Javier Ezquerra and he made two free throws for a 53-47 lead at 21 seconds. Devon Savage missed another three-pointer for Merrimack and the game was out of reach.

Savage had 16 points and McKoy 11 for Merrimack (21-12).

Council had 12 points and Keyontae Lewis grabbed 12 rebounds for Wagner (16-15).

Wagner, eighth nationally allowing 62.6 points per game, shut down Merrimack on the perimeter. The Warriors made only 10 of 38 three-pointers and shot 30% overall. The Seahawks hit 45% of their shots.

Wagner matched Mount St. Mary's in 1999 as the only teams seeded sixth or worse to win the NEC Tournament.

HORIZON LEAGUE

OAKLAND 83, WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE 76

INDIANAPOLIS --Trey Townsend scored a career-high 38 points and made a number of key plays down the stretch as Oakland earned its first NCAA Tournament bid in 10 years with a win over Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the Horizon League championship game.

Townsend had 27 points in the second half, 16 in the last six minutes and seven in the final three minutes.

Townsend's turnaround jumper with 2:35 left gave the top-seed Grizzlies a 72-70 lead. He then intercepted a pass and followed his own miss with a putback for a 74-70 lead with two minutes left.

Blake Lampman made two free throws at 1:03 to give Oakland an 80-74 lead going into the last minute when Chris Conway blocked two Panthers shots and Townsend slapped a loose ball out to a teammate.

Jack Gohlike scored 15 points for the Golden Grizzlies (23-11), who are headed to their fourth NCAA Tournament. Erik Pratt led sixth-seeded Wisconsin-Milwaukee (20-15) with 16 points.

COASTAL ATHLETIC

COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 82, STONY BROOK 79, OT

WASHINGTON -- Reyne Smith scored eight of his 23 points in overtime and finished with six three-pointers, and top-seeded College of Charleston beat No. 7 seed Stony Brook to claim the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament and an NCAA bid for a second straight season.

Smith poked it away from Tyler Stephenson-Moore sank at three-pointer at the other end to extend Charleston's lead to 78-73 midway through overtime. But that was Charleston's final field goal of the game and Ante Brzovic only made one free throw in two trips to the line to keep Stony Brook in it.

Charleston (27-7) became the first team to win back-to-back CAA tournament championships since UNC Wilmington in 2016-17.

Stephenson-Moore finished with 26 points and seven three-pointers for Stony Brook (20-15).

BIG 12

CENTRAL FLORIDA 77, OKLAHOMA STATE 62

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ibrahima Diallo had 17 points and 11 rebounds, C.J. Walker added 12 points and No. 12 seed Central Florida used an 18-1 run to start the second half and roll to a 77-62 victory over No. 13 seed Oklahoma State.

Darius Johnson also had 11 points for the Knights (17-14), who led 35-31 at halftime before cruising into today's second-round game against 20th-ranked BYU, another Big 12 newcomer and the No. 4 seed in the tournament.

Javon Small hit five three-pointers and scored 21 points for the Cowboys (12-20).

CINCINNATI 90, WEST VIRGINIA 85

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Simas Lukosius hit seven three-pointers and scored 31 points, Day Day Thomas also had seven threes and 29 points, and No. 11 seed Cincinnati was helped by three technical fouls by No. 14 seed West Virginia in the second half as it rallied from a 16-point hole.

The Bearcats (19-13) were trailing 84-83 with 1:33 left when a basket by Dan Skillings gave them the lead. When the Mountaineers' RaeQuan Battle turned the ball over, Lukosius added a pair of free throws for some breathing room.

With the Bearcats leading 87-85 and 15 seconds to go, Thomas hit a final three-pointer to send the Big 12 newcomer into a second-round game tonight against No. 16 Kansas, the tourney's No. 6 seed.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

NC STATE 94, LOUISVILLE 85

WASHINGTON -- Casey Morsell scored 25 points, Jayden Taylor had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals and No. 10 seed North Carolina State (18-14) beat No. 15 seed Louisville (8-24) in the first round of the ACC Tournament, spoiling a 36-point performance by Skyy Clark.

NOTRE DAME 84, GEORGIA TECH 80

WASHINGTON -- Freshmen Braeden Shrewsberry and Markus Burton combined for 44 points and 12th-seeded Notre Dame (13-19) opened with a win over 13th-seeded Georgia Tech (14-18).

Shrewsberry had 23 points with five three-pointers and Burton added 21 with eight assists.

WOMEN

SUMMIT LEAGUE

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 67, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 54

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. --- Paige Meyer had 18 points, Tori Nelson scored seven of her nine during a 14-0 fourth-quarter run and South Dakota State (27-5) earned its 12th trip to the NCAA Tournament with a win over North Dakota State (21-11) in the Summit League Tournament championship game.