Walmart moves up delivery schedule

Walmart Inc. has moved its delivery time two hours earlier so customers can get items they need as early as 6 a.m. instead of the previous 8 a.m.

On-demand delivery is still available every day just as it has been, a Walmart spokeswoman said.

Hundreds of thousands of items, from fashion to small home appliances, can be delivered to doorsteps in as little as 30 minutes, the company said. Products can be ordered on the Walmart app or at Walmart.com.

The Bentonville-based retailer said its efforts to make shopping more convenient include features like late-night express delivery, real-time communication with shoppers, and same-day delivery.

Walmart started testing online grocery delivery in 2017 and expanded it to metro areas across the country the next year.

During the pandemic, Walmart and other retailers ramped up delivery of orders placed online to meet demand from customers hesitant to go into stores. Curbside pickup, which Walmart pioneered in 2013, also took off during this time and remains popular with customers.