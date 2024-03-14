6 election charges tossed in Georgia

ATLANTA -- The judge overseeing the Georgia 2020 election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former President Donald Trump and others, but the rest of the sweeping racketeering indictment remains intact.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee quashed six counts in the indictment, including three against Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee. But the judge left in place other counts -- including 10 facing Trump -- and said prosecutors could seek a new indictment to try to reinstate the ones he dismissed.

In a nine-page ruling, McAfee dismissed counts lodged against Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, lawyer John Eastman, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorneys Ray Smith and Bob Cheeley.

The indictment handed up in August contained 41 felony counts; there are now 35 counts that remain. Trump is still facing 10 felony counts, down from the 13 originally filed against him.

Monday's decision left intact the bulk of Fulton County's sweeping racketeering case against the former president and his allies. It seemed McAfee wanted to make that clear in his order when he wrote, "This does not mean the entire indictment is dismissed."

All of the charges that were dismissed relate to allegations that defendants illegally urged Georgia elected officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, then-House Speaker David Ralston and members of the General Assembly to violate their oaths of office by convening a special session of the Legislature to appoint pro-Trump electors.

When McAfee held a hearing in December on motions to dismiss a number of counts in the indictment, the defense's arguments against the solicitation counts seemed to resonate with the judge.

"The Court's concern is less that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the defendants -- in fact it has alleged an abundance," McAfee wrote Wednesday. "However, the lack of detail concerning an essential legal element is, in the undersigned's opinion, fatal."

McAfee said the six counts contain "all the essential elements of the crimes" but don't provide enough detail regarding the alleged felonies committed. "They do not give the defendants enough information to prepare their defenses intelligently," he added.

The ruling is a blow for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who already is facing an effort to have her removed from the prosecution over her romantic relationship with a colleague. It's the first time charges in any of Trump's four criminal cases have been dismissed, with the judge saying prosecutors failed to provide enough detail about the alleged crime.

The sprawling indictment charges Trump and more than a dozen other defendants with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO. The case uses a statute normally associated with mobsters to accuse the former president, lawyers and other aides of a "criminal enterprise" to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Defense attorneys applauded the ruling, which came after challenges to the indictment from Trump, Giuliani, Meadows, Eastman, Smith and Cheeley. They have all pleaded innocent.

"The ruling is a correct application of the law, as the prosecution failed to make specific allegations of any alleged wrongdoing on those counts," Trump attorney Steve Sadow said. "The entire prosecution of President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dismissed."

Jeff DiSantis, a spokesperson for Willis, declined to comment other than to say prosecutors were reviewing the ruling.

The six challenged counts charge the defendants with soliciting public officers to violate their oaths. One count stems from a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, on Jan. 2, 2021, in which Trump urged Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes."

In his order on Wednesday, McAfee wrote that the defendants were essentially accused of soliciting state officials to violate their oaths to the Georgia Constitution and the U.S. Constitution, and that's not specific enough for the defendants to know which provisions of those constitutions were violated.

"On its own, the U.S. Constitution contains hundreds of clauses, any one of which can be the subject of a lifetime's study," he wrote. "Academics and litigators devote their entire careers to the specialization of a single amendment."

To further complicate the issue, certain provisions of the Georgia Constitution "have been interpreted to contain dramatically different meanings" than its U.S. counterpart, he noted.

For these reasons, he said, the six solicitation counts must be dismissed because they "fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, (that is) the underlying felony solicited."

McAfee's order leaves Meadows facing only a RICO charge. Jim Durham, a lawyer for Meadows, declined to comment. The order quashed three of 13 counts against Giuliani.

"There simply was not enough detail to put the defendants on notice of what to defend against," Giuliani's attorney Allyn Stockton said, adding that the ruling "effectively removes nearly 25% of the charges" against his client.

Defense attorney Don Samuel, who represents Smith, said he was "delighted" with McAfee's ruling. Samuel had led the arguments that some of these counts be struck down.

"The indictment on those counts failed to properly allege an offense and this is what we believe will be the first step in eventually exonerating Ray Smith on all charges," he said.

Andrew Fleischman, an Atlanta criminal defense attorney unaffiliated with the case, said he believed the solicitation counts were always the weakest charges in the indictment.

"There were a lot of tricky elements that were going to be hard to prove and that would have taken a lot of court time," he said.

Fleischman said if prosecutors decide to re-indict the case it would allow defense attorneys to file additional motions attacking the new criminal counts.

"It would be so much smarter for the state to just go forward with the case without those six counts," he said.

McAfee wrote that prosecutors could seek a reindictment to supplement the six dismissed counts. Even if the statute of limitations has expired, the judge gave the state six months to resubmit the case to a grand jury. Prosecutors could also ask for permission to appeal the ruling. The case has yet to be scheduled for trial.

The ruling comes as McAfee is considering a bid to have Willis disqualified from the case over what defense attorneys say is a conflict of interest resulting from her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. McAfee is expected to rule by the end of this week on the disqualification bid, which would throw the most sprawling of the four criminal cases against Trump into question.

Willis, who has said her and Wade's relationship ended months ago, has said there is no conflict of interest and no reason to remove her from the case.

The nearly 100-page Georgia indictment details dozens of alleged acts by Trump or his allies to undo his defeat, including harassing an election worker, who faced false claims of fraud, and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of Electoral College electors favorable to Trump.

Of the 19 people originally charged in the indictment, four have pleaded guilty after reaching deals with prosecutors. They include prominent Trump allies and attorneys Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro.

The Georgia case covers some of the same ground as the federal case in Washington brought by special counsel Jack Smith that charges Trump with conspiring to overturn his election loss in a desperate bid to stay in power. Trump is charged separately by Smith with hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and thwarting government efforts to retrieve them.

Trump is scheduled to go to trial later this month in the New York case accusing him of falsifying his company's internal records to hide the true nature of payments to a former lawyer who helped Trump bury unfavorable stories during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Information for this article was contributed by Kate Brumback and Alanna Durkin Richer of The Associated Press and by Tamar Hallerman and Bill Rankin of The Atlanta Journal-Consitution (TNS).

FILE - Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides in court, Feb. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case has dismissed some of the charges against ex-President Donald Trump, but others remain. Judge McAfee wrote Wednesday in an order that six of the charges in the indictment must be quashed, including three against Trump. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool, File)



FILE- Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides over a hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. Scott McAfee, who's presiding over the election interference case, drew two challengers Friday, March 8, 2024, for his nonpartisan race in May: civil rights attorney Robert Patillo and Tiffani Johnson, a staff attorney for another Fulton County judge. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool, File)



Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides in court, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. The hearing is to determine whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be removed from the case because of a relationship with Nathan Wade, special prosecutor she hired in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool)

