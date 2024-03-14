The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF March 13, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-23-35. Michael Preston Whiting v. State of Arkansas, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Wood and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-23-423. Michelle Barrett v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; remanded to correct sentencing order. Wood and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-23-90. Jeffrey Harvey v. University of Arkansas and Public Employee Claims, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Wood and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-23-430. Larry Wilson v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Thyer and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-23-565. Debra Farris v. State of Arkansas, from Searcy County Circuit Court. Affirmed and remanded. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-269. Martha Hughes v. State of Arkansas, from Hot Spring County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-22-728. Wanda Stewart Woods v. Leonard W. Woods, from Lonoke County Circuit Court. Dismissed without prejudice. Virden and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CR-23-47. Ryan Cockrell v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-22-557. Hurlan Muncy and Yvonne Muncy v. Nella Lawson, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-23-30. Arkansas Department of Corrections v. Tereasa Washington, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-23-34. Amber Barter (Weigang) v. Donnie Barter, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; dismissed without prejudice in part. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-23-703. Dayna Cheater and David Cheater v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Remanded. Abramson and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-23-289. Joshua Joyce v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-23-260. Robert Lee Battles, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed; remanded to correct the sentencing order. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-22-446. Alison Dorey (now Theobold) v. Adam Gabriel Dorey, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Reversed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-23-131. Jason Adkins v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Wood, J., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-347. Joe Cantrell v. State of Arkansas, from Cleburne County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-23-172. (In the Matter of the Adoption of Minor Child) Randell G. Shelton, Jr. v. Jesse Reid and Sheena Reid, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin, Klappenbach, and Gruber, JJ., agree. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., dissent.

CV-23-642. Cody Elkins and the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Corut, Fort Smith District. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-23-561. Joanna White v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-22-488. Craig Ballegeer v. Holly Ballegeer, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gruber, J., agrees. Gladwin, J., concurs.

CV-23-692. Clayton Carter and Susan Price v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-23-607. Joshua Branch v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

CV-23-94. Jodie Hartman v. Candie Hartman, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Abramson, J., agrees. Virden, J., concurs.