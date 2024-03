Springdale, 1909: "Enjoying Country Life." The image is of four children, burros and a split rail fence. "When you come to see Uncle William you may have a ride." At a population of only 2,000, Springdale was indeed "country" at the time. Today, it's the fourth largest city in Arkansas with almost 90,000 residents.

