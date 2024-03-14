Business Expo to host women’s workshop in Rogers this March.

ROGERS– SCORE Arkansas and the U.S. Small Business Administration Arkansas District Office will host the EmpowHER Business Expo: Celebrating Women's Achievements in Rogers, March 29, according to a news release from the administration.

The expo will highlight women's achievements in small business history and share entrepreneurial advice and training for small businesses, the release states.

During the expo, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other small business owners and entrepreneurs, learn key information on small business lending, financial literacy, federal contracting, and more.

"Women have not always had the same small business and entrepreneurial opportunities throughout history," said David Brunton, the Northwest Arkansas SCORE Chapter Chair.

"It is an honor and privilege to support our women in small business and recognize their accomplishments in Arkansas. This expo is designed to provide information and assistance to these women in an environment that supports their initiatives and efforts. We also want to create a space where attendees feel comfortable asking questions and focusing on topics without fear of consequences or reparations."

