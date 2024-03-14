Central Arkansas Water OKs rates and financing tied to merger with Wrightsville system

Today at 8:18 p.m.

by Joseph Flaherty

Central Arkansas Water CEO Tad Bohannon looks over papers during the Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
Central Arkansas Water CEO Tad Bohannon looks over papers during the Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners on Thursday approved measures associated with the drinking water utility's merger with the wastewater treatment system in Wrightsville, including a resolution establishing wastewater rates.

Approval

Upcoming Events