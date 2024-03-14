COLLEGE BASEBALL

MEMPHIS 13, ARKANSAS STATE 7

The Tigers did most of their damage in the first three innings and took a commanding victory Wednesday over the Red Wolves at FedExPark in Memphis.

Memphis (9-10) scored 11 of its 13 runs in the first three frames -- 6 in the first, 3 in the second and 2 in the third. Arkansas State (11-7) also got to work early, scoring 6 of its 7 runs in the first three innings, but couldn't get back on the board until a lone score in the ninth.

Seven Tigers had at least one RBI, led by Pierre Seals with three, and Jacob Compton led another group of seven players who came around to score with three runs himself. Austin Baskin went 4 for 5 at the plate and scored twice while batting in two.

Cason Tollett led Arkansas State with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate, including a three-run home run in the first inning. He also scored when Dylan DeButy drew a walk in the top of the third to cut Memphis' lead to 9-6. Nyan Hayes hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth to set the final score.

JT Durham picked up the win, giving up 6 runs on 5 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4 in 2 2/3 innings. J Williams took the loss, giving up 6 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks while striking out 2 in 1 1/2 innings.