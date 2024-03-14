Marriages

Samuel Funk, 24, and Rachel Estes, 22, both of Jacksonville.

Tisa Bogard, 52, and Amos Coleman, 53, both of Little Rock.

Ryan Essary, 27, and Francis Day, 28, both of Little Rock.

Adelso Natera Arteaga, 36, and Maria Sumoza Parra, 24, both of Little Rock.

Antonio Hernandez Gomez, 28, and Maria Torrealba Bastidas, 25, both of Little Rock.

Brandon Barnum, 35, and Amanda Barrett, 32, both of Little Rock.

Levi Tinkle, 44, and Kimberly Conley, 44, both of North Little Rock.

James Hunt, 25, and Andrea Freiling, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-783. Robin Griffin v. Laron Griffin.

24-785. Charnetta Nsengiyukuri v. Bonesphore Nsengiyukuri.

GRANTED

22-3306. Christopher Jackson v. Ashley Jackson.