Debt of gratitude

It would be a fairly safe bet that they're all deceased now, even though some record verifying attendance at their first official meeting seems lost to history. They were the unofficial keepers of the freedom of information (FOI) flame in Arkansas, and they were known as the Arkansas FOI Coalition.

They were media-related leaders who began organized meetings sometime between 1984 and 1988, in the years just before and during Arkansas General Assembly sessions. The behind-the-scenes work they and their successors have done for more than 35 years is notable and unsung. So here's the tune.

Their purpose was to protect the 1967 Arkansas Freedom of Information Act from proposed amendments that would dilute citizens' rights to see what their government is doing. While the coalition founders had attended other hastily called FOI-related meetings before their formation as a standing coalition, there was nothing media leaders at the time had done to establish a path for proposed FOI amendments to be vetted.

At the invitation of former Arkansas Press Association (APA) Executive Director Dennis Schick, they met at the old headquarters of the APA on Broadway in Little Rock. In fact, the idea to call the group a coalition probably was Schick's, as that was one of his "words."

While the group was still meeting there in January 1991, Arkansas Gazette Managing Editor Bill Rutherford invited me to join. Having moved to Arkansas in 1985 as a journalism professor, first at the University of Central Arkansas and then at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, I had heard of and even met some of the central Arkansas journalism leaders, but I still was somewhat awestruck when I attended my first coalition meeting.

Among others in attendance were Bob McCord of the Arkansas Gazette, who in 1968 had successfully sued the North Little Rock City Council and thereby won the first FOI case brought under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act; Carol Griffee, fierce independent journalist who let nothing slip by her; Brenda Blagg, longtime FOI protector from the Springdale News; and Betty Magie, former APA president.

Also attending were Arkansas Democrat Associate Editor Meredith Oakley, who with her acerbic tongue was ready to crucify any lawmaker proposing to weaken the FOI law; Van Tyson, owner and publisher of The Atkins Chronicle; Milton Scott, newly hired APA lobbyist; and, of course, Rutherford and Schick.

As the years ticked by and the coalition in 2000 began meeting in the new APA building on Victory Street in Little Rock, in every legislative year a trail of lawmakers and governmental department representatives presented their proposed changes at coalition meetings, allowing for constructive criticism and insights about those proposed changes.

Often, the coalition was able to convince the lawmakers either to pull their bills or to amend them to make them less damaging to the public's right to know.

Membership in the coalition since 1991 has experienced an ebb and flow of journalism professors and law professors, journalists from various media outlets and even assistants to elected and appointed Arkansas governmental officials.

Recently, Arkansas has seen the creation of an FOIA working group to review the Arkansas FOIA, and both a constitutional amendment and a new statute have been proposed to strengthen the Arkansas FOI protections.

While these efforts may prove worthy, the coalition will still exist and its mission will remain the same. It will continue to work behind the scenes to ensure the right to know for Arkansas citizens.

Arkansas owes coalition founders a great deal of gratitude.

Bruce Plopper is a journalism professor emeritus in the UALR School of Mass Communication.