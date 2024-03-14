EU gives final OK on bloc’s AI rules

LONDON -- European Union lawmakers gave final approval to the 27-nation bloc's artificial intelligence law Wednesday, putting the world-leading rules on track to take effect later this year.

Lawmakers in the European Parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of the Artificial Intelligence Act, five years after regulations were first proposed. The AI Act is expected to act as a global signpost for other governments grappling with how to regulate the fast-developing technology.

"The AI Act has nudged the future of AI in a human-centric direction, in a direction where humans are in control of the technology and where it -- the technology -- helps us leverage new discoveries, economic growth, societal progress and unlock human potential," Dragos Tudorache, a Romanian lawmaker who was a co-leader of the Parliament negotiations on the draft law, said before the vote.

Big tech companies generally have supported the need to regulate artificial intelligence technology while lobbying to ensure any rules work in their favor. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman caused a minor stir last year when he suggested the ChatGPT maker could pull out of Europe if it can't comply with the AI Act -- before backtracking to say there were no plans to leave.

Like many EU regulations, the AI Act was initially intended to act as consumer safety legislation, taking a "risk-based approach" to products or services that use artificial intelligence.

The riskier an artificial intelligence application, the more scrutiny it faces. The vast majority of artificial intelligence systems are expected to be low risk, such as content recommendation systems or spam filters. Companies can choose to follow voluntary requirements and codes of conduct.

High-risk uses of artificial intelligence, such as in medical devices or critical infrastructure like water or electrical networks, face tougher requirements like using high-quality data and providing clear information to users.

Some artificial intelligence uses are banned because they're deemed to pose an unacceptable risk, like social scoring systems that govern how people behave, some types of predictive policing and emotion recognition systems in school and workplaces.

Other banned uses include police scanning faces in public using artificial intelligence-powered remote "biometric identification" systems, except for serious crimes like kidnapping or terrorism.

The law's early drafts focused on artificial intelligence systems carrying out narrowly limited tasks, like scanning resumes and job applications. The astonishing rise of general purpose artificial intelligence models, exemplified by OpenAI's ChatGPT, sent EU policymakers scrambling to keep up.

They added provisions for so-called generative artificial intelligence models, the technology underpinning chatbot systems that can produce unique and seemingly lifelike responses, images and more.

Developers of general purpose artificial intelligence models -- from European startups to OpenAI and Google -- will have to provide a detailed summary of the text, pictures, video and other data on the internet that is used to train the systems as well as follow EU copyright law.

Artificial intelligence-generated deepfake pictures, video or audio of existing people, places or events must be labeled as artificially manipulated.

There's extra scrutiny for the biggest and most powerful artificial intelligence models that pose "systemic risks," which include OpenAI's GPT4 -- its most advanced system -- and Google's Gemini.

The EU said it is worried that these powerful systems could "cause serious accidents or be misused for far-reaching cyberattacks." They also fear generative artificial intelligence could spread "harmful biases" across many applications, affecting many people.

Companies that provide these systems will have to assess and mitigate the risks; report any serious incidents, such as malfunctions that cause someone's death or serious harm to health or property; put cybersecurity measures in place; and disclose how much energy their models use.

In the United States, President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on artificial intelligence in October that's expected to be backed up by legislation and global agreements. In the meantime, lawmakers in at least seven U.S. states are working on their own similar legislation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed his Global AI Governance Initiative for fair and safe use of artificial intelligence, and authorities have issued " interim measures " for managing generative artificial intelligence, which applies to text, pictures, audio, video and other content generated for people inside China.

Other countries, from Brazil to Japan, as well as global groupings like the United Nations and Group of Seven industrialized nations, are moving to draw up AI guardrails.

The EU's AI Act is expected to officially become law by May or June, after a few final formalities, including a blessing from EU member countries. Provisions will start taking effect in stages, with countries required to ban prohibited AI systems six months after the rules enter the lawbooks.

Rules for general purpose artificial intelligence systems like chatbots will start applying a year after the law takes effect. By mid-2026, the complete set of regulations, including requirements for high-risk systems, will be in force.

When it comes to enforcement, each EU country will set up their own watchdog, where citizens can file a complaint if they think they've been the victim of a violation of the rules. Meanwhile, Brussels will create an AI Office tasked with enforcing and supervising the law for general purpose artificial intelligence systems.

Violations of the AI Act could draw fines of up to $38 million, or 7% of a company's global revenue.