Four years later, UA to see S.C.





NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- This time the University of Arkansas men's basketball team gets to play South Carolina after opening the SEC Tournament with a victory over Vanderbilt.

In 2020, the Razorbacks beat the Commodores 86-73 and expected to play South Carolina the next day.

Except the SEC Tournament was canceled by covid-19.

Four years later, Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 90-85 in overtime on Wednesday night in the SEC Tournament opener at Bridgestone Arena to advance to play No. 15 South Carolina this afternoon.

Eric Musselman, now in his fifth season as the Razorbacks' coach, was in his first season leading Arkansas in 2020.

The Razorbacks finished 20-12.

"Awesome team to coach," Musselman said after Wednesday's victory. "I didn't recruit really many of those guys. That team thought they were a couple wins away from making the NCAA tournament. The thing gets shut down.

"That's probably the hardest thing I've ever had to do with a group of young men that I had really only been around for eight months. The whole room was new to one another.

"They fought and scrapped. We were undersized. If I had to label them, they were heart and hustle.

"Nobody wanted to play 'em."

Musselman said Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek reminded him of the irony of playing South Carolina after beating Vanderbilt again.

"This is a completely different situation, different coaching staff at South Carolina, different personnel for both teams," Musselman said. "We're just happy that we're still playing."

Vanderbilt led 41-27 going into the second half.

"At halftime I don't know if many Razorback fans thought we were still going to be playing," Musselman said. "Here we are."

The Arkansas-South Carolina game will start 30 minutes after the noon opener between Mississippi State and LSU today.

"We've got a short turnaround," Musselman said. "We have to get ready for South Carolina, which is a top team in the country, a well-coached team, and a team that's got great talent."

South Carolina, which had a first-round bye, beat Arkansas 77-64 at Walton Arena on Jan. 20.

"We get a redemption game against them," Razorbacks junior guard Tramon Mark said. "We're going to come out way better than we did in the first half and [early in] the second half.

"It's going to be a game tomorrow, for sure."

Arkansas trailed Vanderbilt by 15 points with 16:55 to play before mounting a comeback.

The Gamecocks will be playing their first game since winning 93-89 at Mississippi State in overtime last Saturday.

"They're probably a little more rested, but I think we're still fresh," said senior Khalif Battle, who led the Razorbacks with 24 points against Vanderbilt "And we got to play and win."

Not half bad

After Arkansas guard Tramon Mark went scoreless in the first half and missed his only shot, he came back in the second half with 18 points.

"I just went out and said I'm going to leave it all out on the floor," Mark said. "It worked for my favor coming out in that second half.

"My teammates were with me. Everybody was rolling the second half."

Working overtime

Arkansas improved to 2-1 in overtime games in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks' first SEC Tournament game that went overtime was a 95-93 loss to Kentucky.

In the 1999 SEC Tournament, the Razorbacks beat Mississippi State 84-79 in overtime.

Payback

Beating Vanderbilt improved Arkansas' Eric Musselman to 21-8 as a college head coach against conference opponents that his team had lost to earlier in the season.

That includes a 13-4 record in five seasons with the Razorbacks and 8-4 in his four seasons at Nevada.

Holding Lawrence

Vanderbilt senior guard Tyrin Lawrence scored six points against the Razorbacks on Wednesday night and hit 2 of 3 shots and 1 of 3 free throws after scoring 21 in the Commodores' 85-82 victory at Arkansas two weeks ago.

"Our game plan coming in was we didn't want Lawrence to go off and have a big game," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I thought our team did a really good job on him, especially keeping him off the foul line."

No Menifield

Arkansas sophomore guard Keyon Menifield did not travel with the team to the SEC Tournament to work on academics, according to a UA statement released shortly before tipoff.

Menifield had some big games earlier in the season after being declared eligible by the NCAA in December, but he hadn't played in the previous six games prior to Wednesday night. He was healthy and dressed out for the latter four games, but didn't play after missing two games because of a groin injury.

A transfer from Washington, Menifield missed the first 10 games because he didn't become eligible until the end of the first semester.

Menifield's third game with the Razorbacks, he scored a career-high 32 points in Arkansas' 106-90 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington. He scored an SEC-high 16 points at Missouri, but saw his playing time fluctuate.

In 14 games, including four starts, Menifield is averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 19.9 minutes.

Vs. Vandy

Arkansas improved to 30-15 all-time against Vanderbilt, including 6-1 in SEC Tournament games.

The Commodores had won three in a row against Arkansas -- their longest streak in the series -- before the Razorbacks stopped the bleeding on Wednesday night.

Hood honored

Derek Hood, who ranks No. 2 in career rebounding for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team, was honored Wednesday by the SEC as the Razorbacks' representative for the latest class of SEC Legends.

Hood, a 6-8 forward, played in 131 games with 122 starts for Arkansas from the 1995-96 through 1998-99 seasons and grabbed 1,002 for the second-highest total in program history behind Sidney Moncrief's 1,015.

Hood also scored 1,247 points to rank No. 24 on Arkansas' all-time list. His career averages are 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds.





SEC Men’s Tournament

At Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tenn.

All times Central

FIRST ROUND

WEDNESDAY’S SCORES

Arkansas 90, Vanderbilt 85, OT

Georgia 64, Missouri 59

SECOND ROUND

TODAY’S GAMES

LSU vs. Mississippi State, noon

South Carolina vs. Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi, 6 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia, 8:30 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Tennessee vs. LSU-Mississippi State

winner, noon

Auburn vs. South Carolina-Arkansas

winner, 2:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M-Mississippi

winner, 6 p.m.

Alabama vs. Florida-Georgia winner,

8:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

SATURDAY’S GAMES

TBD vs. TBD, noon

TBD vs. TBD, 2:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SUNDAY’S GAME

Semifinal winners, noon







