FYI Calendar: Creature Fest is Saturday at Crystal Bridges Museum

See The World!

TuLA: The Balance of Life -- With modern and classical Indian music, dance, and costume, 4 p.m. March 16, Thaden School in Bentonville. Presented by Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, Dhirana Academy of Classical Dance & Ovations Plus. $10-$12. flipcause.com.

__

Take The Kids

Fort Kids Pop-Up -- French language lesson & story time, 6 p.m. March 14, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Spring Break Specials -- 1-4 p.m. March 16-24, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Creature Fest -- Learn about science and the natural world of animals, bugs and beyond, noon-4 p.m. March 16, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

School's Out Movies -- "Trolls: Band Together," 2 p.m. March 18; "Ferdinand," March 19; "Wonka," March 20; "Under the Boardwalk," March 21, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Spring Break Craft-a-Thon -- 1-5 p.m. March 19, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Bracelet Making Workshop -- With Margaret Grubb, noon-2 p.m. March 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $5. Register at fsram.org.

Pioneer Days -- Learn about some of the early settlers in Benton County and how they lived, 9 a.m.-noon March 19 & 21, Rogers Historical Museum. Free for ages 6-12. Register at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/pioneer-days.

Movie Madness -- "Trolls: Band Together," 2 p.m. March 20, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Outdoor Movie -- "Wish," 7:30 p.m. March 22, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Kite Fest At The Refuge -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 23, Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs. Free. turpentinecreek.org.

Vincent van Gogh Inspired Art -- 4 p.m. March 27, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

__

Hear It Here!

"Voices of the Future" -- Featuring Saehyun Kim & Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, 7 p.m. March 27, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5-$50. arphil.org.

__

Time For Theater

"Cambodian Rock Band" -- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through March 24, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $49-$59. theatre2.org.

"The Scarlet Pimpernel" -- Presented by NWA Audio Theater, 7 p.m. March 12 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale; 7 p.m. March 14 at First Presbyterian Church in Rogers; 7 p.m. March 15 at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale; 2 p.m. March 16 at the Fayetteville Public Library; 2 p.m. March 17 at The Medium in Springdale. $5-$10 at The Medium; $5-$10 suggested donation at other locations; non-perishable food donations accepted at First Presbyterian Church in Springdale. NWA Audio Theater on Facebook.

__

Eat & Drink

Anniversary Celebration -- With art by Ellie Richards plus artisanal cheeses, cured meats, wines and gourmet accompaniments, 6 p.m. March 15, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $100. communitycreativecenter.org.

River Valley Crawfish Festival -- With music, carnival, crawfish eating contest, March 20-23, Sebastian County Fairgrounds in Greenwood. Free. sebastiancountyfair.com.

Cocktail Tour -- A Night With Frank Lloyd Wright, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m. March 21, Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Watercolor Butterflies, 6-8 p.m. March 22, Crystal Bridges Museum. $40. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Chocolate Lovers Festival -- 1-5 p.m. March 23, Eureka Springs Community Center. $25. eurekaspringschamber.com.

Osage Park After Dark -- With food curated by featured chef Case Dighero, 6-9 p.m. April 19, Osage Park in Bentonville. $75. peelcompton.org.

__

Do Something New

Bakery District Street Fest -- With music, food, entertainment, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 16, Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. Email rtesta@bakeryfs.com.

Crafts & Cult Classics -- Work on a craft project while watching "Clue," 1 p.m. March 16, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

NWA Film Club -- "The Sword & The Sorcerer" with pre-movie music by Tyler Stenson, 7:30 p.m. March 16, Boston Mountain Brewing in Fayetteville. $5. 332-4103.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com