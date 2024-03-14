Get to know: Razorback kicker pledge Charlie von der Meden

Arkansas preferred walk-on kicker commitment Charlie von der Meden visited his future home on Thursday, the last day of spring practice before next week’s spring break.

von der Meden, 6-0 and 165 pounds, of Tomball, Texas, pledged to the Hogs in early February after visiting the Hogs on Jan. 27.

Special team coordinator Scott Fountain’s history of producing NFL kickers was a big reason for his commitment.

Kohl’s Kicking rates von der Meden as a 5-star prospect and the No. 12 kicker in the nation for the 2024 class. He picked the Razorbacks over a scholarship offer from Air Force and other preferred walk-on opportunities from Missouri and Kentucky.

Von der Meden made 4 of 6 field goals as a senior while having a long of 47 yards. He made 34 of 35 extra points. He had 32 touchbacks on 44 kickoffs and also punted 13 times for a 37.2-yard average with along of 62 yards.

Nickname: Don’t have one

Favorite thing about kicking: My favorite thing about kicking is the opening kickoff when the stadium is buzzing, you just feel like you can put the ball into the stands

Coach Scott Fountain is: the best special team coordinator in college football

Football has taught me: Success doesn’t happen overnight and is a result of years of hard work

My funniest football moment: in middle school when I had a pick and was running free to the end zone and just fumbled the ball to the other team 10 yards short of scoring

Playlist before a game: 21 Savage

My favorite TV show: Suits

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: Beach house in Florida

My favorite influencer is: Tom Brady

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: to the future to see how advanced everything is

Two things that really irritate me: Phone running out of battery and bad drivers

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Elon Musk

My favorite holiday and why: Christmas because we gather as a family and enjoy our time together

My hidden talent is: pickle ball

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle because it’s filling and healthy

I will never ever eat: I will never have pickles in my sandwiches

My favorite food buffet is: Sushi

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Zendaya

What sport is the most boring watch: NASCAR racing

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Dumb and Dumber no matter how many times I watch it

I miss my: 8th grade lunch table

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Spain

I’m terrified of: spiders or animal like that getting inside my house

Love or hate horror movies and why: love because they keep you on your toes the whole movie

Do you think aliens exist: 100%

Best advice I’ve received: control what you can control

Role model and why: My parents because they taught me to work hard and never quit for what you want

People would be surprised that I: wanted to play professional soccer until freshman year