Get to know: Razorback kicker pledge Charlie von der Meden

Arkansas preferred walk-on kicker commitment Charlie von der Meden visited his future home on Thursday, the last day of spring practice before next week’s spring break.
von der Meden, 6-0 and 165 pounds, of Tomball, Texas, pledged to the Hogs in early February after visiting the Hogs on Jan. 27.
Special team coordinator Scott Fountain’s history of producing NFL kickers was a big reason for his commitment.
Kohl’s Kicking rates von der Meden as a 5-star prospect and the No. 12 kicker in the nation for the 2024 class. He picked the Razorbacks over a scholarship offer from Air Force and other preferred walk-on opportunities from Missouri and Kentucky.
Von der Meden made 4 of 6 field goals as a senior while having a long of 47 yards. He made 34 of 35 extra points. He had 32 touchbacks on 44 kickoffs and also punted 13 times for a 37.2-yard average with along of 62 yards.
Nickname: Don’t have one
Favorite thing about kicking: My favorite thing about kicking is the opening kickoff when the stadium is buzzing, you just feel like you can put the ball into the stands
Coach Scott Fountain is: the best special team coordinator in college football
Football has taught me: Success doesn’t happen overnight and is a result of years of hard work
My funniest football moment: in middle school when I had a pick and was running free to the end zone and just fumbled the ball to the other team 10 yards short of scoring
Playlist before a game: 21 Savage
My favorite TV show: Suits
If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: Beach house in Florida
My favorite influencer is: Tom Brady
Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: to the future to see how advanced everything is
Two things that really irritate me: Phone running out of battery and bad drivers
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Elon Musk
My favorite holiday and why: Christmas because we gather as a family and enjoy our time together
My hidden talent is: pickle ball
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Chipotle because it’s filling and healthy
I will never ever eat: I will never have pickles in my sandwiches
My favorite food buffet is: Sushi
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Zendaya
What sport is the most boring watch: NASCAR racing
Nothing makes me laugh more than: Dumb and Dumber no matter how many times I watch it
I miss my: 8th grade lunch table
The one foreign country I would like to visit: Spain
I’m terrified of: spiders or animal like that getting inside my house
Love or hate horror movies and why: love because they keep you on your toes the whole movie
Do you think aliens exist: 100%
Best advice I’ve received: control what you can control
Role model and why: My parents because they taught me to work hard and never quit for what you want
People would be surprised that I: wanted to play professional soccer until freshman year