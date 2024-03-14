High school sports roundup

WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

SOFTBALL

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 3, FAYETTEVILLE 2 Springdale Har-Ber scored a run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI triple by Ryli Wolfe to take a 3-2 lead and the Lady Wildcats held on for the 6A-West Conference victory on Wednesday. Fayetteville (5-4, 2-3) scored two runs in the top of the first on a two-run home run by Linly Chapman. Har-Ber (7-1, 5-0) answered with two runs in the second to tie the game up before scoring the go-ahead in the fourth. Ava Garcia had two of Fayetteville's six hits. Zyria Palmer, Wolfe and Anniston Reith each had two hits for Har-Ber. Palmer scored a run and drove in a run. Savannah Woods and Savanna Mounce also scored runs for Har-Ber. Cyarah Dotts went the distance in the circle for Har-Ber with eight strikeouts and two walks. Chapman pitched four innings and gave up three runs for Fayetteville, while Lorena Stafford worked two scoreless innings.

ROGERS 8, BENTONVILLE WEST 2 Ava Johnson and Makenzie Fithian each went 3 for 4 as Rogers (6-1, 4-1 6A-West) disposed of the Lady Wolverines. Dahana Tuomala and Talyn Jackson both added two hits for the Lady Mounties, who've won five straight games. Jackson also drove in three runs.

BASEBALL

WHITE HALL 4, TEXARKANA 1 Drew Reece and Landon Lackey each had two hits as White Hall (3-4, 3-2 5A-South) outlasted the Razorbacks. Jace Johnson and Kel McEntire each drove in runs while Andrew McComb struck out 6 and allowed 3 hits over 4 2/3 innings for the Bulldogs.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

GREENBRIER 4-3, VAN BUREN 0-4 Clark Seeger's single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Ethan Bowen, who walked and stole second, for the winning run for a 4-3 win in the nightcap of a doubleheader on the opening night of 5A-West conference play. Van Buren (7-1, 1-1) did not have a hit off Kane Griffin, who walked two and struck out eight before being relieved in the sixth inning when Van Buren scored three runs to tie the game. Weston Wilcox started Van Buren's sixth with a single, moved to second on a walk by Seeger and scored on a base hit by Mathew Nichols and an ensuing throwing error. Peyton Pschier followed with a single to score Seeger. After a walk by Billy Cain, sophomore pinch-hitter Hudson Gardner walked to force home Nichols for a 3-3 tie. Owen Weeden earned the win for the Pointers with a scoreless seventh inning. In the opener, Greenbrier (4-2, 1-1) scored two runs in the second and third innings, and Carson Zachary allowed just two hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and seven walks before Ty Ruby closed out the shutout with two hitless innings. Van Buren loaded the bases in both the third and fourth innings but Zachary pitched out of the trouble.

SOFTBALL

ATKINS 14, PERRYVILLE 2 Adrian Henderson hit two home runs to lead Atkins (8-0, 1-0 3A-5) past the Lady Mustangs. Skylar Brewer also hit a home run for the Lady Red Devils, who remained unbeaten.

COTTER 4, MARSHALL 0 Zoe Donahue tossed a one-hitter to give Cotter (3-0) a win. Donahue struck out nine in seven innings, and Emma Jones went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored for the Lady Warriors. Audrey Blair registed the lone hit for Marshall (0-3).

HARRISBURG 16, PIGGOTT 1 Hawlee Morris gave up 1 run and walked 1 batter while striking out 8 to get Harrisburg (3-2, 1-0 3A-3) off to a fast start in conference play.

SYLVAN HILLS 15-16, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 0-0 Laityn Simmons tossed a perfect game in the opener, and Abbie Mayden threw a no-hitter in the nightcap to lead Sylvan Hills (6-1, 2-0 5A-Central) to a pair of blowout wins.

GIRLS SOCCER

FAYETTEVILLE 7, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0 Regan McIntosh scored two goals and notched two assists in the Lady Bulldogs' nonconference win at Fort Smith Southside on Tuesday. Janie Kramer and Eleanor Lock each had a goal and an assist for Fayetteville (3-1). Grace Batchelor and Addy Collins added goals for the Lady Bulldogs.

SILOAM SPRINGS 9, ALMA 0 Siloam Springs scored eight of its nine goals in the first half, including three in the first three minutes, in a 5A-West Conference victory at Alma. Sisters Mesa and Jetta Broquard combined to score the Lady Panthers' first six goals. Mesa Broquard, a sophomore, finished with four goals and Jetta Broquard, a senior, with two. Vanessa Frias also added two goals. Bella Schultz scored the last goal for Siloam Springs. Siloam Springs outshot Alma 31-8.

BOYS SOCCER

FAYETTEVILLE 4, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 0 The Bulldogs scored three of their goals in the first 15 minutes in a nonconference win at Fort Smith Southside. Aiden Hague scored in the fourth minute assisted by Chris Cooper, followed by a goal in the eighth minute by Sebastian Marzana, which was assisted by Owen Kiser. J.P. Trevino added goals in the 15th and 55th minutes with Blaise Duell assisting on the first of these goals.

SILOAM SPRINGS 7, ALMA 1 Ben Stratman scored a first-half goal and assisted on two others as Siloam Springs rolled past Alma in a 5A-West Conference road game on Tuesday. Stratman opened the scoring and Lee Hernandez made it 2-0 off of a Stratman corner kick. Anthony Sandoval capped the third Panther goal of the first half on another Stratman assist. In the second half, Ramon Loyo of Siloam Springs scored a goal as did Carlos Sandoval. Loyo later added a second goal and Jose Gomez capped the Siloam Springs' scoring with a direct kick from 40 yards out.