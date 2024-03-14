Anne Kirkpatrick, police superintendent in New Orleans, told City Council members that rats infesting the department's headquarters are "all high" because they are eating marijuana turned in by officers.

Niels Boe-Hauggaard of the Bruun Rasmussen Auction House in Denmark said in a statement Queen Margrethe's abdication may have given a painting recently sold at a Copenhagen auction for $23,300 "an extra layer to its history."

Allen Ganter, a corporal for Meriden, Conn., police, was charged with third-degree assault and breach of peace and suspended for five days without pay after punching a man through his driver's side window during an off-duty altercation captured on dash camera.

Kristi Noem, Republican governor of South Dakota, said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, a team of Texas dentists cosmetically adjusted her teeth after a years-old biking accident and "finally gave me a smile that I can be proud of."

Maureen O'Leary, a spokeswoman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said the agency's outgoing Dial-A-Buoy service "allowed mariners access to lifesaving buoy observations" and noted that the buoy center's website "is a more reliable, efficient and cost-effective way to access those observations."

Greg Capers, who is being investigated by the FBI for misconduct, will not serve a fourth term as sheriff in San Jacinto County, Texas, after he lost the Republican nomination for sheriff to County Precinct 3 Constable Sam Houston.

Ruby Johnson, whose Denver home was raided because officers misread Apple's Find My iPhone feature, will receive $4 million after a jury concluded that her constitutional right against unreasonable search and seizure was violated by the January 2022 raid.

Tradarryl Boykins, 31, of Birmingham, Ala., accused of causing a crash that injured Gayle Manchin, the wife of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, and a work colleague, had his bond cut from more than $2 million to $135,000 as District Judge William Bell said it "was excessive."

Melissa Stanley, executive director of Richmond Wildlife Center in Virginia, said the facility admitted an orphaned red fox kit and it will be turned over to another organization with the ultimate goal of releasing it "back into the wild."