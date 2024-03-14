Demons without legs

It's that time of year in the southern part of the United States when the media is warning us about snakes. These aren't the cunning creatures like the scoundrel referred to in the Bible story that chronicles the fall of humankind. Although their bite may not result in such a catastrophic effect on the face of eternity, for me they are about as scary.

Let me be clear: I hate snakes with a passion that goes beyond reason. This is strange, in a way, because I grew up in a rural area where these demon-looking creatures were plentiful. I think the prevalence of them contributed to my phobia. When I was a kid, they would sometimes show up unannounced in our yard. When my grandfather would take me fishing or to gather blackberries in the woods, they would lurk in wait to take me out. There is something unnatural about a creature with no legs that glides unseen through the grass. Some are even adorned with colors that provide them with the ability to camouflage themselves, making it possible for you to step unknowingly into their territory.

Yeah, I know snakes are creatures of the creators, as am I, but do we really need them? Hawaii, Ireland, and Iceland have done fine without them. I remember when I was much younger, I even thought about moving to Hawaii just to be where there are no snakes.

The last I looked ... this is the only phobia I have, and what a strange one it is; one that a country kid from Cross County, Ark., shouldn't have. So what, there are countless strange things in the world. My phobia about demons without legs is just another one of them.

HOSEA LONG

Little Rock

For common ground

Though I have never been a proponent of abortion, I've not been one to force the birth of an unwanted child.

An unwanted child is often raised by an uncaring parent, a grandparent/family member, foster home or passed around until they grow up to be a menaces to the world, and often harm others.

We read in today's paper where students are unable to learn because of unruly classmates. The paper also disclosed that 70 percent of the students in one state are in such environments.

Can't we just find some common ground?

CLIFF HOOFMAN

Enola

Not in best interests

For the life of me, I'll never understand how a supposed multi-millionaire who uses a gold-plated commode has become the candidate who has Arkansans' best interests in mind. It's mind-blowing!

I would say wake up, but we all know that won't happen.

MIKE WATERS

Conway