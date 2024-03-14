Little Rock man convicted of reckless manslaughter after judge tosses capital murder charge

Cleared of a murder charge on Wednesday, first by a Pulaski County circuit judge and then by a jury, a 24-year-old Little Rock man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing another man in a four-way shootout at a convenience store.
Cesaire
Today at 7:28 p.m.
