Little Rock man convicted of reckless manslaughter after judge tosses capital murder charge

Today at 7:28 p.m.

by John Lynch

FILE — The Pulaski County Courthouse is shown in this 2019 file photo.
FILE — The Pulaski County Courthouse is shown in this 2019 file photo.

Cleared of a murder charge on Wednesday, first by a Pulaski County circuit judge and then by a jury, a 24-year-old Little Rock man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for killing another man in a four-way shootout at a convenience store.

Cesaire

Upcoming Events