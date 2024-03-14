Magallanes to lead UAFS enrollment

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has hired Brooke Magallanes as its next Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management.

She will be in charge of the the university's efforts in enrollment, recruitment, admissions and financial aid.

Magallanes, 33, starts Monday and will earn $115,000 annually.

She comes to UA-Fort Smith from UALR, where she has been the interim director for the Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

UA-Fort Smith cited her experience at UALR -- which had a 29.2% increase in fall 2022 freshmen, maintained the increased number of enrolled freshmen the following year, and had a 3.2% increase in new undergraduate spring enrollment, reversing a declining enrollment trend for this term -- as among the reasons for selecting her.

Magallanes is a 2014 UA-Fort Smith graduate. She earned a Master of Science in College Student Personnel from Arkansas Tech University in 2016.

UA-Fort Smith had a headcount enrollment of 5,506 students for the fall 2023 semester, 2.4% higher than fall 2022, according to the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.