A Wednesday night shooting at a Jacksonville apartment complex left one man wounded, a Thursday police news release states.

Officers responding around 9:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the Wingate Square Apartments at 701 Poplar St. located a man who had been shot in his lower leg, the release states.

First responders transported the wounded man to an area hospital for treatment, the release states. Authorities did not identify any suspects in the shooting on Thursday.