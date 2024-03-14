NCAA Women’s Tournament: All Eyes on Caitlin Clark, but South Carolina Has the Best Odds

Thanks in part to Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark, women's college basketball has reached its peak of popularity this year, For that reason, more eyes than ever will be fixed on the NCAA women's tournament, set to begin next week.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are the heavy favorites to win the national championship, which would cap an undefeated season.

Coach Dawn Staley's team has had an historic run, going a perfect 32-0. They completed the sweep last weekend when they defeated the LSU Tigers for the SEC title. That victory did not come without a bit of drama, however. A near-brawl erupted in the fourth quarter, causing six players to be ejected -- including South Carolina's star center, Kamilla Cardoso. As a result, the Gamecocks will play their first game of the NCAA Tournament without her. Still, oddsmakers believe the Gamecocks should have no trouble continuing their perfect season. South Carolina last won the title in 2022.

The next-best odds are shared by the two teams that played in last year's championship game: LSU and Iowa.

LSU, led by coach Kim Mulkey, will be fighting for a repeat. The reigning champs defeated Iowa to take home the title in 2023. Led by Angel Reese, last year's tournament Most Outstanding Player and the 2024 SEC Player of the Year, the Tigers will be looking to change their fortunes in this tournament vs. their SEC rivals. The Tigers have lost 16 in a row to the Gamecocks, including all four games since Mulkey became coach three seasons ago.

The Big Ten champion Hawkeyes secured their third straight division title after defeating Nebraska in a come-from-behind win led by Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. Clark has been on a tear, breaking all kinds of records of late. Most recently, she surpassed Steph Curry for the most three-pointers hit in a single NCAA Division I season. Iowa is coached by Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes have never won an NCAA championship.

Seeding will be announced on Selection Sunday and the NCAA women's tournament begins on March 20. The Final Four is in Cleveland, with the championship game scheduled for April 7.

After the big three, the odds for teams are much longer. Here is the current market for the NCAA women's tournament.

South Carolina -130

LSU +650

Iowa +650

UCLA +2500

Ohio State +2500

Stanford +2500

Texas +2500

USC +2500

Connecticut +2500

N.C. State +4500

Notre Dame +5500

Oregon State +10000

