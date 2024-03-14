Newspaper to swap

its replica servicer

WEHCO Media news organizations that produce newspaper replica editions, such as the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, are changing the software platform that hosts those editions.

PressReader, the Vancouver, British Columbia, company the Democrat-Gazette uses for its mobile app will soon handle the newspaper's replica editions online, replacing the Olive Software platform by Austin, Texas-based IgniteTech.

The replica edition, an online replication of the daily printed newspaper, will have a slightly different look. There will also be a new archive system. Disruptions to subscribers should be minimal. The Democrat-Gazette's customer service department is available to help at 1-800-482-1121.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

U.K. moves to limit

foreign media sway

LONDON -- The U.K. government said Wednesday it will back legislation banning foreign state ownership of British newspapers and magazines, a move that could upend a planned takeover by a United Arab Emirates-led consortium of the Telegraph Media Group.

The development comes after numerous lawmakers from across the political divide urged an explicit ban, rather than using a regulatory approach to ensure that publications don't parrot views of state actors.

The minister in charge of media, Stephen Parkinson, said the government will introduce an amendment to the "Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill" currently making its way through Parliament.

The bill, which is expected to pass easily, will prevent the takeover of British publications by foreign governments. However, foreign individuals and firms will continue to be able to own papers and magazines.

"Freedom of the press is fundamental to a functioning democracy," said Parkinson. "What freedom of the press means is freedom from government."

The legislation stems from concern about the proposed takeover of the right-leaning publications by RedBird IMI, which is backed by U.S. financial firm RedBird Capital Partners and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family, who is also the UAE's vice president.

-- The Associated Press

Index gain of 16.03

puts close at 923.85

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 923.85, up 16.03 points.

Dillard's, Inc. shares rose 4.4% to lead the index. Murphy Oil shares rose 2.8%.

"Equities posted a mixed performance with the Dow Jones closing modestly higher while the NASDAQ Composite closed lower as technology shares underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.