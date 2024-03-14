NFL scouts check out UA’s pro day

FAYETTEVILLE -- Scouts from all 32 NFL teams descended on the University of Arkansas' Walker Pavilion on Wednesday to check out the measurables, the agility and the attitudes of 10 former Razorback football players and one wild-card hopeful during the program's pro day.

The Razorbacks do not have a sure-fire high NFL Draft pick on offer this season, but they do offer several bits of intrigue.

Junior kicker Cam Little declared early for the NFL Draft and might have the best leg among kicker prospects in the draft.

Track and field standout Roje Stona, a 6-6 discus and shot put standout for the Hogs who has never played football, went through the paces as a potential defensive end or tight end with Coach Chris Bucknam on hand for support.

Offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, who put up an eye-opening 39 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press at the NFL Scouting Combine, limited his day to agility and position-specific drills in front of the scouts.

Defensive back Dwight McGlothern, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, Little, and offensive linemen Limmer and Brady Latham all competed at the combine a couple of weeks ago.

They all did varying amounts of testing on Wednesday along with Stona, tight end Nathan Bax, quarterback Cade Fortin, linebacker Antonio Grier, defensive lineman John Morgan and defensive back Alfahiym Walcott.

Fortin threw passes to Bax and Stona as tight ends and current Razorbacks Andrew Armstrong, Tyrone Broden and Isaac TeSlaa.

Little put on a clinic with an 12 of 15 performance on kicks inside the pavilion. Two of his misses came from 58 and 66 yards, thought both had plenty of leg. The 66-yarder hit the right upright and glanced away and the 58-yarder just drifted right. He also missed a hurry-on style kick wide right from 42 yards that featured a holder.

The highlight of his workout was a 61-yarder from the left hash that went right down the middle with several yards to spare. Current Razorback defensive tackle Cam Ball provided commentary as part of the huge crowd of onlookers.

"Down the pike! I see ya boy!" Ball shouted. Then he turned to teammates Eric Gregory and Nico Davillier to add, "We're going to miss that."

Someone else in the crowd said, "They call him Baby Justin Tucker," in reference to the Baltimore Ravens' kicker who is the most accurate in NFL history at 90.2%.

Little said his performance paralleled what he did at the combine in Indianapolis.

"I was hitting the ball with really good elevation," Little said. "I thought that was one of the best aspects of my kicking today. I feel like I got the ball up quick and had a lot of power on the ball. I missed that 66 yarder off the right upright about three or four yards up and obviously missed a 58.

"But made 61, made 54 and made 52 and just showed how consistent I was. So I was overall pleased with the day. We did some run-on situations outside and I made all those kicks and showed I was good under pressure, and I kicked off really well with a windy day so I thought it was a great day."

Little leaves Arkansas as the most accurate field goal kicker in school history with a 53 of 64 connection rate for 82.8%. The Moore, Okla., native made better than 81% all three of his seasons: 20 of 24 (83.3%) as a freshman, 13 of 16 (81.3%) as a sophomore, and 20 of 24 (83.3%) as a junior.

He is also known for his public service work, raising money for Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas all three of his seasons in Fayetteville.

"Fayetteville is probably one of the greatest towns I've ever seen and I've been to a lot of places in the United States," Little said. "Just the community here. The coaching staff here. The players around here. I've made friends for life [that] I'm forever I'm indebted to.

"Just looking back to see the legacy I've left here with the community service, that was really important to me. ... Obviously leaving with the highest percentage, that's really cool. Not everyone can say they can leave a school with a record that's over the whole history of the football program. I'm very excited for the future and very indebted to Arkansas."

Limmer played his first three seasons at guard and the 2023 season at center to provide versatility for his pro prospects.

His 39 reps on the bench press in Indianapolis led all competitors and produced a lot of publicity on social media.

"I knew I had a chance, just from training to get a lot of reps and be toward the top," Limmer said. "So super blessed the Lord gave me the strength to do that. And I was healthy enough to do it at the combine and be able to perform on a big stage like that, so proud of myself and thankful for all the training I've had to get me there. It was awesome."

Jeffcoat notched 16 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, a team-high 29 quarterback pressures and 18 hurries, per Pro Football Focus, in his lone season as a Razorback after five seasons at Missouri.

"Definitely a blessing to be back home in Fayetteville," said Jeffcoat, who pointed out position drills as a highlight for him on Wednesday. "Those were some things I focused on because I already finished everything at the combine."

Jeffcoat, who played at about 281 pounds last season, said he's down to between 267 and 270 pounds.

Jeffcoat said his best asset for a pro team is "Definitely a dog mentality and hard work. I really focus on mentality though. I've got a strong mentality."

Fifth-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and his staff were all in attendance along with dozens of current players.

The Razorbacks will conduct their fifth practice of spring this morning and then be on spring break through next week.