



BASKETBALL

Beard agrees to contract

Mississippi Coach Chris Beard has agreed to a new contract amid a debut season when he won his first 13 games. Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the new deal on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of Beard's hiring. The school did not release details of the contract. Beard received a four-year deal with the Rebels and was scheduled to make $3.35 million next season. State law limits contracts to a maximum of four years. The 10th-seeded Rebels are 20-11 entering the SEC Tournament, their first 20-win season in five years. They'll face No. 7 seed Texas A&M tonight in Nashville, Tenn. Ole Miss matched the program record with a 13-0 start and entered SEC play with a No. 19 ranking.

BASEBALL

Giolito likely to miss season

Boston Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito is expected to miss this season after his right ulnar collateral ligament was repaired with an internal brace. Dr. Jeffrey R. Dugas operated Tuesday at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Ala. Giolito was able to avoid ligament replacement surgery, which he had on Aug. 31, 2012, with Dr. Lewis Yocum, less than two months after Washington made Giolito the top overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft. Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said before Wednesday's game at the New York Yankees he doesn't think Giolito will take the mound again in 2024. Recovery from the internal brace surgery, which uses an artificial material to make the repair, has allowed pitchers to return to the major leagues in as little as nine months. Tommy John surgery has a usual rehab period of 12 to 18 months.

Orioles renew two contracts

AL Rookie of the Year Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman had their contracts renewed by the Baltimore Orioles without an agreement for the second consecutive season. They're among 12 players across the major leagues whose salaries were set by teams. Henderson will make $756,200 while in the major leagues this season and $361,600 in the unlikely event he is optioned to the minors. A unanimous pick for AL Rookie of the Year, the infielder hit .255 with 28 home runs, 82 RBI and 10 stolen bases last year. Henderson had a $723,200 salary last year and earned $1,428,001 from the pre-arbitration bonus pool, established in the 2022 labor contract. Rutschman will get $760,300 while in the major leagues and $366,950 while in the minors after batting .277 with 20 home runs and 80 RBI.

Cole to see elbow expert

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole traveled to Los Angeles on Wednesday to see specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache for additional tests on his right elbow. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said he has no timetable for how long Cole will be sidelined. ElAttrache is the Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician and is an expert on elbows. Cole, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, has made at least 30 starts in each of the last six full regular seasons. He had an MRI on Monday and X-rays and a CT scan on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

Jones' lawsuit dismissed

The defamation lawsuit filed by a woman who says Jerry Jones is her biological father, alleging the Dallas Cowboys owner and his associates worked to portray her in the public as an "extortionist," was dismissed by a judge Wednesday. The lawsuit sought a multimillion dollar payout. Alexandra Davis, a 27-year-old congressional aide, said in the lawsuit that Jones and his team of lawyers and media and marketing professionals concocted a plan to destroy her reputation by publicly attacking her as a "shakedown artist" motivated by greed and money. Also listed as defendants in the lawsuit are Cowboys spokesman James Wilkinson; Wilkinson's employer TrailRunner International; Jones' friend and attorney Donald Jack Jr.; and the Cowboys. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Schroeder wrote in Wednesday's ruling that Davis had not "sufficiently pleaded that defendants acted with actual malice." Davis is also in the midst of a legal battle with Jones in Dallas County, where a judge ruled late last month that Jones would have to take a DNA test to prove whether he is Davis' biological father and establish paternity.

Police investigating QB's claim

Prosper (Texas) police are investigating claims that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he is being extorted, an official confirmed Wednesday to The Dallas Morning News. Prescott filed a lawsuit Monday in Collin County accusing a Fort Worth woman of making a false sexual assault allegation in an attempt to extort $100 million from him. Prescott, who denied the allegations, lives in Prosper. An attorney representing Prescott met with Prosper police last week and "explained to PPD officials that his client was possibly a victim of theft by coercion," a town of Prosper spokesman told The News. The department declined to release any additional details, citing the "matter being in the preliminary stages and considered and active investigation." The quarterback's attorney, Levi G. McCathern, told The News that the incident was consensual but declined to offer further specifics.

Wolverines to hire rival coach

Michigan is finalizing a deal to hire running backs coach Tony Alford from rival Ohio State, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because contract details and university approval were still being worked out. Alford would replace Mike Hart, the former Wolverines star who had been running backs coach under coach Jim Harbaugh for three seasons.

Mississippi head coach Chris Beard, center, is surrounded by his coaches during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)





