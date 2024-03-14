100 years ago

March 14, 1924

The possibility of a full 10 months' term for the Little Rock public schools next year has been forsaken, it is indicated in the 1924-25 teachers' contracts, which have been sent out this week by the School Board. The "conditional clause," providing for a possible full term, which was a feature of the contracts last year, has been omitted from the new contracts, thus definitely committing the schools to a second short year, of 37 weeks, or nine months and one week, the same length of term as for the present year.

50 years ago

March 14, 1974

Leon Modeste, chairman of the planning committee for the National Black Political Convention, told the Little Rock Board of Directors Wednesday that the "Faubus image" still hangs over Arkansas and said he was "shocked and a little disappointed" by what he said was the lack of courtesy shown the committee since it arrived in Little Rock last week. ... Modeste said Little Rock merchants and hotel operators had been especially "cold" to the committee. He said merchants would not extend credit to the committee and had insisted that supplies and equipment be paid for in advance with cash.

25 years ago

March 14, 1999

By mid-July, a trip to the library will mean access to the information superhighway. Arkansas is one of six states getting money from the Gates Learning Foundation to hook into cyberspace. Last year, the foundation -- the philanthropic undertaking of Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife, Melinda -- approved a $2 million grant for Arkansas libraries. By 2003, the couple hopes to stock more than 9,500 public libraries in the nation with computers and software donated through the Gates Library Initiative. Gates representatives are in Arkansas this spring connecting systems, training librarians and offering technical support for those who have never used a computer.

10 years ago

March 14, 2014

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a $250 contempt fine against the former mayor of Helena-West Helena, who failed to appear before a legislative committee after receiving a subpoena. The court unanimously found that James Valley had been served with a valid subpoena, as required by law, when he was ordered to appear at the committee meeting in October 2012. Valley had argued that he could not be held in contempt because the subpoena was invalid. Only subpoenas accompanied by witness fees are valid, he argued. Justice Cliff Hoofman wrote in the opinion that the law requires witnesses to receive compensation for appearing at hearings but does not require the payment be made upfront.