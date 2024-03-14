Rules, tech define tourney evolution

Rules and technology have influenced tournament bass fishing more than tackle or skill level.

Ken Duke, former editor for Fishing and Tackle Retailer magazine and Arkansas Sportsman magazine, is an avid historian of tournament bass fishing. He said you can chart graphs that clearly show the effect that rules and technology have had on professional fishing.

Starting with the first modern bass tournament in 1967 on Beaver Lake to 1970, anglers could weigh in as many as 15 bass per day. It was a numbers game, close in some respects to the Major League Fishing format that counts every fish over a certain weight. In some tournaments it is a pound. For the Redcrest Championship at Lay Lake this week, it is 2 pounds. The change is prompting anglers to formulate strategies that will enable them to find and target a 2-pound bass average to get them to 20 pounds per day, the weight they believe they will need to make the cut into the knockout round.

From 1967-70, an angler that got on a hot pattern or a hot spot could run away with a tournament. On the other hand, a 15-bass limit also created parity. You could catch fish as effectively offshore as you could beating the banks. We forget that Bill Dance and Roland Martin made their money fishing offshore structure.

From 1971-78, the Bass Angler Sportsman Society adopted a 10-bass limit. That tightened the competition. Anglers had to pay closer attention to a reasonably attainable maximum daily weight to stay in contention over a multi-day event. Knowing that 10 fish per day were more attainable than 15, anglers began honing strategies and techniques. They started targeting, for example, specific types of structure.

From 1978-93, BASS reduced the daily limit to seven. That, Duke said, eliminated finesse fishermen from the game. A smaller limit required keeping a lure in the water constantly and covering as much water as possible in the shortest amount of time.

Reducing the limit to five fish in 1993 institutionalized power fishing in the form that is now synonymous with professional bass fishing. Catch five as quick as you can and spend the rest of the day upgrading your catch and culling your smallest fish, with one big "kicker" fish to keep you ahead of the pack.

Forward facing sonar reversed the game, Duke said. Nowadays, anglers using finesse tactics while presenting their lures to fish on high definition LCD screens has rendered power fishing obsolete. Seldom does a power fisherman win a major tournament anymore.

As proof, Duke said that the top 25 anglers in the Bassmaster Angler of the Year standings are younger than age 40, and that the top 26 anglers on the Bassmaster Elite Series are younger than 40.

One young angler fishing in the Redcrest Bass Fishing Championship this week in Birmingham exemplifies the trend.

"He doesn't know who [BASS founder] Ray Scott is, and he doesn't care," Duke said. "All of Kevin VanDam's accomplishments mean nothing to him."

Naturally, the older anglers resent the advantage that forward facing sonar affords to anglers that are perceived as being less tactically skillful. They would like to see forward facing sonar limited, if not restricted altogether. That won't happen. Lowrance, Garmin and Humminbird are major bass fishing sponsors, and forward facing sonar is their bread and butter.

"They would run for the hills," Duke said. "But really, is it all that different from the flasher sonar that came out in the 60s? Sure, it's a lot more powerful and it points that way instead of at the bottom, but it's really the same thing. I am not in favor of banning technology."

Some anglers grumble openly that forward facing sonar has created a division between anglers who have the skill to decipher a pattern and execute a strategy versus people that watch a screen all day.

Duke dismisses the criticism. Even with forward facing sonar, you still have to find fish that want to bite, present them a lure that they want to bite and present it in a way that provokes them to bite.

Tournament fishing is in constant evolution, and every new bit of technology or rules tweak changes the game to somebody's advantage and to somebody else's detriment.