Science teacher finds success with the sweet science of boxing





Akau Anyieth, a Heritage High School science teacher, recently entered the professional boxing ring with the hope of redeeming a mistake he made over 10 years ago.

As a broke 20-something, he accepted $400 to get in the ring with a professional fighter above his level, resulting in his first professional loss.

"It just kind of turned into like close to 10 years where I was just like 'Well, I'll just train. I won't fight. I'll just train.' I've kind of ruined things for myself."

He pursued a career as a science teacher after graduating from Southern Arkansas University and has taught at Rogers Heritage for the last six years. While teaching has been rewarding, he said, he didn't want to have any regrets.

"I want to see how far I can take it. I don't want to regret not doing it."

At 39 years old, Anyieth earned his first professional boxing win during a Arkansas Boxing Foundation tournament at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center.

Akau Anyieth poses for a portrait, February 29, 2024 in his freshman science class at Rogers Heritage High School in Rogers.



