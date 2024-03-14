Second-half rally lifts Kansas State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Tylor Perry scored 21 points, making four pressure-filled free throws down the stretch, and No. 10 seed Kansas State rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat seventh-seeded Texas 78-74 in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night.

Arthur Kaluma added 14 points, David N'Guessan had 13 and Dai Dai Ames and Cam Carter finished with 10 apiece for the Wildcats (19-13), who gave their flickering NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost by following their upset of sixth-ranked Iowa State to end the regular season with a win over the Longhorns.

Now, they get another shot at the Cyclones -- the No. 2 seed in the tournament -- in today's quarterfinals.

The Longhorns (20-12), who led 39-29 at the half before falling behind 67-57 late in the game, gave themselves a chance when Dylan Disu -- the tournament MVP a year ago -- scored on a putback to get within 70-68 with 28 seconds to go.

But when Kansas State inbounded the ball to Perry, and he was hammered by the Longhorns' Chendall Weaver, the officials assessed him a flagrant foul. Perry hit both free throws, and when the Wildcats retained possession and inbounded again, Carter caught a deep throw down the court and laid it in for a 74-68 lead with 18 seconds left.

Abmas answered with a three-pointer for the Longhorns, and Perry calmly made two more free throws. And when the Texas guard hit one more three-pointer with 8 seconds left, Carter stepped to the line and made his two foul shots to put the game away.

Abmas finished with 26 points to lead Texas. Ithiel Horton had 14 points and Dillon Mitchell scored 13, while star guard Tyrese Hunter was held to three points on 0-for-7 shooting from the floor.

TCU 77, OKLAHOMA 70

Emanuel Miller had 26 points and eight rebounds, Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points and No. 8 seed TCU built a big lead early before holding off No. 9 seed Oklahoma late.

Jakobe Coles also had 11 points for the Horned Frogs (21-11), who advanced to play top-ranked Houston today. TCU dealt the No. 1 seed Cougars one of their three conference losses when they met in the regular season.

TCU led 73-61 with less than four minutes to go in its second-round game, but Milos Uzan and Otega Oweh were able to get the Sooners (20-12) within 77-68 with about a minute left. They quickly fouled Nelson, who made both foul shots, and the Horned Frogs were on their way to the quarterfinals in pursuit of their first conference tournament title ever.

Jalon Moore and Oweh had 16 points apiece to lead Oklahoma in its last Big 12 Tournament before heading to the SEC.





CINCINNATI 72,

NO. 16 KANSAS 52

Dan Skillings Jr. scored 25 points, Cincinnati took advantage of No. 16 Kansas playing without injured stars Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr., and the Bearcats rolled to a victory over the Jayhawks.

John Newman III added 12 points and Simas Lukosius had 10 for the No. 11 seed Bearcats (20-13), who knew they had to keep winning to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament. Now, they will get another opportunity to pick up a marquee win today, when they face No. 14 Baylor -- the third seed in the league tourney -- in the quarterfinal round.

Dickinson missed the game after dislocating his shoulder in a 30-point loss to Houston last weekend, while McCullar has been dealing with a knee injury. Jayhawks Coach Bill Self said earlier Wednesday that he expects the Big 12's two leading scorers to able to practice Monday.

NO. 20 BYU 87, UCF 73

Fousseyni Traore had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Richie Saunders scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half and No. 20 BYU squandered a big early lead before pulling away late for a victory over UCF.

Dallin Hall also had 13 points and Trevin Knell scored 12 for the fifth-seeded Cougars (23-9), who hit 14 three-pointers and matched the bigger Knights on the glass to advance to play fourth-seeded and No. 25 Texas Tech in today's quarterfinals.

Darius Johnson did everything he could to keep UCF alive, hitting six three-pointers and scoring 32 points. But he didn't have much help in the second half, when the Knights (17-15) briefly trimmed an early 18-point lead to just three midway through.

BYU answered with a 12-0 run that gave it the breathing room it needed to coast into the next round.





SEC

GEORGIA 64, MISSOURI 59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Blue Cain had 19 points, Justin Hill scored 17 off the bench and 11th-seeded Georgia finished the game on a 12-0 run to beat No. 14 seed Missouri in the first round of the SEC Tournament.

Cain hit 6 of 12 shots, including 5 of 9 from three-point range, for the Bulldogs (17-15), who advance to play sixth-seeded Florida in today's quarterfinals. Hill hit 6 of 12 shots with 3 three-pointers. Noah Thomasson and reserve RJ Melendez scored 10 apiece.

Sean East II grabbed a rebound and scored to give the Tigers (8-24) a 59-52 lead with 3:38 left to play. Hill hit a turnaround jumper, a three-pointer and two free throws in the game-ending run for Georgia.

Nick Honor led Missouri with 14 points. Tamar Bates finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Noah Carter scored 11 and added six rebounds and four assists. Former Razorback Connor Vanover (Baptist Prep) scored 10.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

McNEESE 92,NICHOLLS 76

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- Shahada Wells scored 27 points and McNeese beat Nicholls to win the Southern Conference Tournament and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002 with its 30th victory this season.

Wells, the conference player of the year, had 3 three-pointers and was 12 of 13 from the line for the top-seeded Cowboys (30-3), who won their 11th consecutive game and finished 18-0 on their home court. Wells also scored 27 points in a 76-57 semifinal win over Lamar.

DJ Richards Jr., with four from the arc, added 16 points, including 12 in the first half when he combined with Wells for 29 points and McNeese took a 48-32 lead. Javohn Garcia scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half.

Diante Smith scored a career-high 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including five three-pointers, to lead the third-seeded Colonels (20-14).

PATRIOT LEAGUE

COLGATE 74, LEHIGH 55

HAMILTON, N.Y. -- Brady Cummins scored a career-high 19 points, Braeden Smith had 15 points and 12 rebounds and top-seeded Colgate collected its fourth consecutive Patriot League Tournament title and NCAA Tournament bid with a win over Lehigh.

With its fifth league title in six years, Colgate (25-9) has tied Holy Cross and Bucknell for the most league championships at seven. It was the seventh consecutive season Colgate played for the championship, the last six on its home court.

Colgate Coach Matt Langel tied former Lafayette coach Fran O'Hanlon for the most Patriot tournament wins with 21 and now has the most league championships with five, breaking a tie with former Holy Cross coach Ralph Willard.

Jeff Woodward added 11 points for the Raiders, who shot 56% and outrebounded the Mountain Hawks 43-28.

Nasir Whitlock led Lehigh (14-18) with 17 points. Cam Gillus, who scored a career-high 30 points in a comeback 84-79 overtime win against Boston University in the semifinals, finished with eight points.

ACC

WAKE FOREST 72,

NOTRE DAME 59

WASHINGTON -- Kevin Miller scored 17 points, Hunter Sallis added 14 and Andrew Carr had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks to lead fifth-seeded Wake Forest to a win over 12-seed Notre Dame in the second round of the ACC Tournament.

The Demon Deacons (20-12) will take on fourth-seeded Pitt in today's quarterfinals.

ACC rookie of the year Markus Burton scored 21 points, making 12 of 12 from the line but only 4 of 16 from the floor for the Fighting Irish (13-20).

N.C. STATE 83,

SYRACUSE 65

Jayden Taylor had 18 points and nine rebounds, and North Carolina State rolled to a victory over Syracuse.

Tenth-seeded N.C. State (19-14), which avenged a regular-season sweep by Syracuse, will face No. 2 seed Duke (24-7) in today's quarterfinals.

Syracuse opened the second half on a 7-2 spurt for a 39-37 advantage. N.C. State answered with a 21-4 run for a 58-43 lead with 12:33 remaining. DJ Horne scored 11 points during the stretch and capped it with a dunk. Taylor made a pair of three-pointers. The Orange pulled within 60-50 but didn't get closer.

The Wolfpack scored 30 points from 19 Syracuse turnovers. Horne, N.C. State's leading scorer, scored all 16 of his points in the second half. Judah Mintz scored 21 points to lead No. 7 seed Syracuse (20-12).

FLORIDA STATE 86,

VIRGINIA TECH 76

Jamir Watkins scored 12 of his career-high 34 points in the final three minutes, Jalen Warley added 18 points and No. 9 seed Florida State pulled away in the second half to beat No. 8 seed Virginia Tech.

Watkins was 9 of 15 from the floor and 14 of 17 at the free-throw line to set a program record for points in an ACC Tournament game. He also had 11 rebounds and four steals. Warley made 8 of his 10 shots as Florida State shot 54% from the floor.

Florida State (17-15) advances to play top-seeded and fourth-ranked North Carolina in today's quarterfinals.

PAC-12

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 80,

WASHINGTON 74

LAS VEGAS -- Boogie Ellis scored 25 points to eclipse 2,000 for his career and ninth-seeded USC survived two late turnovers to pull out a win over eighth-seeded Washington in the opening game of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Trojans face league champion and fifth-ranked Arizona in today's quarterfinals.

After the Huskies failed to capitalize on the giveaways, Ellis got free for a breakaway dunk for a 74-67 lead with 40.7 to play. Washington got a quick basket after that and another after Isaiah Collier made two free throws and it was 76-71 with 27 seconds to go.

USC forward Joshua Morgan found Kobe Johnson for a layup with 14 to go but the Huskies got a three-point play from Sahvir Wheeler with nine seconds left.

Bronny James iced the game with two free throws at 8.9 seconds.

Johnson had 14 points with eight rebounds and Collier 13 with seven assists for the Trojans (15-17). Wheeler scored 20 points with seven assists to lead Washington (17-15).

UCLA 67, OREGON STATE 57

Dylan Andrews made seven three-pointers and scored 31 points -- both career-highs -- to help No. 5 UCLA beat No. 12 Oregon State.

UCLA (16-16) advances to play No. 4 seed Oregon in today's quarterfinals. The Bruins split the regular-season series with the Ducks, losing 64-59 on the road before a 71-63 win at home.

Jordan Pope led Oregon State (13-19) with 16 points.

BIG TEN

MARYLAND 65, RUTGERS 51

MINNEAPOLIS -- Donta Scott scored 16 points and Maryland dominated the first 30 minutes of play in a victory over Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament.

Maryland scored the first 11 points and later had a 10-0 run in a dominant first half. The Terps shot 44% in the half, made 8 of 10 free throws and had a 10-2 advantage in fastbreak points on the way to a 36-22 halftime lead.

Julian Reese scored 12 points and Jahmir Young and Jamie Kaiser Jr. each scored 11 for Maryland (16-16). Gavin Griffiths finished with 16 points and Aundre Hyatt had 13 off the bench for the Scarlet Knights (15-17).

PENN STATE 66, MICHIGAN 57

Zach Hicks posted season highs with six three-pointers and 20 points and 11th-seeded Penn State defeated 14-seed Michigan.

The Nittany Lions (16-16) will play sixth-seeded Indiana in today's second round.

Ace Baldwin Jr. added 17 points and six assists with Qudus Wahab scoring 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds for Penn State.

Terrance Williams II scored 15 points, Tarris Reed Jr. added 12 points with eight rebounds and Nimari Burnett scored 11 points for Michigan (8-24), which lost for the ninth consecutive game.

WOMEN

BIG SKY

EASTERN WASHINGTON 73,

NORTHERN ARIZONA 64

BOISE, Idaho -- Jacinta Buckley had 20 points and 11 rebounds and Eastern Washington's record-breaking season continues with the school's second NCAA berth after a win over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game.

The Eagles (29-5), who are riding a program record 13-game winning streak and set a record for most wins earlier, last made the Big Dance in 1987.

Sophie Glancey scored 15 points for the Lumberjacks (28-6), who also set a record for wins this season but lost in the championship game for the third-consecutive year.

AAC

RICE 61,

EAST CAROLINA 41

FORT WORTH -- Sussy Ngulefac scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Emily Klaczek added 14 points and 10th-seeded Rice defeated ninth-seeded East Carolina in an improbable America Athletic Conference championship game for the Owls' fourth NCAA Tournament berth.

Rice (19-14), which last went to the Big Dance in 2019, had to win four consecutive games. After beating the seventh seed by 15, the Owls beat the second seed by two and the fourth seed by one, that after closing the regular season with five losses.

Malia Fisher had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Owls.

Danae McNeal had 14 points for the defending tournament champion Pirates (19-14).





At a glance

NCAA TOURNAMENT

AUTOMATIC BERTHS

MEN

ATLANTIC SUN Stetson

BIG SOUTH Longwood

COASTAL ATHLETIC Coll. of Charleston

HORIZON Oakland

MISSOURI VALLEY Drake

NORTHEAST Wagner

OHIO VALLEY Morehead State

PATRIOT Colgate

SOUTHERN Samford

SOUTHLAND McNeese State

SUMMIT South Dakota State.

SUN BELT James Madison

WEST COAST Saint Mary’s (Calif.)

WOMEN

AMERICAN ATHLETIC Rice

ATLANTIC 10 Richmond

ATLANTIC COAST Notre Dame

BIG EAST Connecticut

BIG SKY Eastern Washington

BIG SOUTH Presbyterian

BIG TEN Iowa

BIG 12 Texas

HORIZON LEAGUE Wis.-Green Bay

OHIO VALLEY Tenn.-Martin

MOUNTAIN WEST UNLV

PACIFIC-12 Southern Cal

SEC South Carolina

SOUTHERN Tenn.-Chattanooga

SUMMIT LEAGUE South Dakota State

SUN BELT Marshall

WEST COAST Portland



