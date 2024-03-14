Springdale identifies officer who fatally shot man wielding knife

SPRINGDALE -- The officer involved in Tuesday's fatal shooting of a man armed with a knife has been identified as a 25-year veteran of the force, according to a news release.

Springdale police say the officer is Cpl. Danny Wright. The person shot was identified Wednesday as 30-year-old Dimitri Calvert.

Wright shot and killed Calvert after he refused to drop a knife, according to the Springdale Police Department.

Police were dispatched about 1:52 p.m. Tuesday to Norfolk Avenue in reference to a person damaging vehicles and threatening people in the neighborhood, according to a news release.

Wright arrived on the scene and found Calvert armed with a knife, according to police. Calvert refused to drop the knife and Wright shot him, according to police.

Calvert was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting to determine whether deadly force was warranted. The Sheriff's Office news release Wednesday said Calvert's body would be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Wright has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure, according to Springdale police.