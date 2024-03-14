Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Bentonville

Felicia Bradford, 23, of 16 Langholm Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Bradford was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Carson Walters, of 700 N. Garland Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Walters was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Demonie Chism, 20, of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery. Chism was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Wednesday in lieu of $25,000 bond.