UAPB women’s basketball

UAPB women vs. Alabama A&M

WHAT Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Ala.

RECORDS UAPB 16-15; Alabama A&M 15-15

SERIES Alabama A&M leads 28-13

TV None

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.;16.2;7.6

G Tia Morgan, 5-8, Sr.;4.1;1.9

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.;7.1;1.9

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.;8.7;4.5

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.;10.8;6.4

COACH Dawn Thornton (53-87 in fifth season at UAPB and 101-157 in ninth season overall)

ALABAMA A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kaylah Turner, 5-6, Fr.;11.3;3.5

G Amiah Simmons, 5-9, Jr.;15.1;3.7

G Darian Burgin, 5-7, Sr.;9.0;3.7

F Alisha Wilson, 6-2, Jr.;8.9;10.0

C Jayla Cody, 6-1, Sr.;2.5;3.3

COACH Margaret Richards (97-124 in eighth season at Alabama A&M and 130-148 in 10th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;Alabama A&M

73.5;Points for;61.3

67.5;Points against;61.2

1.8;Rebound margin;3.0

2.6;Turnover margin;-0.4

41.8;FG pct.;38.1

28.9;3-pt pct.;27.8

63.6;FT pct.;68.8

CHALK TALK Both UAPB and Alabama A&M have each lost two straight games, but the winner of this one will face regular-season champion Jackson State on Friday in the tournament semifinals. ... Alabama A&M had lost three in a row in the head-to-head series before it took a 67-59 victory on Feb. 19 in Huntsville, Ala. Overall, the Bulldogs have beaten the Golden Lions in 10 of their last 13 meetings. ... UAPB's Zaay Green was recently named first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference. Coriah Beck, who suffered an ACL injury last week, and Maya Peat were both second-team picks. Alabama A&M's Amiah Simmons was also a second teamer.

-- Erick Taylor