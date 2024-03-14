Updated forecast predicts severe storms across much of Arkansas Thursday

The National Weather Service is monitoring potential severe thunderstorms to hit parts of the state in the afternoon and evening, including a 10% tornado risk area over northwest to north-central Arkansas.

In addition, meteorlogists expanded the "Enhanced Risk" area toward northeast Arkansas.

"Large and damaging hail remains the primary threat with storms today, though all modes of severe weather will be possible today and tonight," the weather service in Little Rock said in a morning briefing.

Here is what the weather service predicts:

▪ Scattered, severe thunderstorms across the northwest half of Arkansas in the afternoon and evening, with the main concern being large hail and damaging winds. A few tornadoes will be possible as well through the afternoon and overnight hours, according to the weather service. The thunderstorm activity is expected to move into central and east Arkansas after 6 p.m. and continue into the overnight hours

▪ Unstable airmass and vertical wind shear will lie over the western to northwestern parts of Arkansas in the afternoon and evening, making those areas at risk for large hail, damaging winds and "a few tornadoes." Hail, including hail that is two inches or greater in size, will be possible across a large. part of the state, the weather service said.

▪ Up to two to three inches of rain starting in the afternoon and continuing through Friday night ovre a large part of the state. This could cause some local flash flooding.